Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC Attorneys Selected to the 2025 South Carolina Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles W. Patrick, Jr., Esq. is a nationally recognized personal injury and products liability lawyer who has litigated some of the most significant American public health trials in history. His contributions to the Mississippi tobacco trials led to a historic $200 billion master settlement and all states' rights to recover healthcare costs from tobacco companies. The recovery was integral to the nation's early public education measures regarding the health risks of tobacco products.

Mr. Patrick represents government entities in tobacco and public health legal matters and serves as a foreign public health legal consultant to six Canadian provinces. He was also an early pioneer of asbestos litigation, advocating for clients injured by asbestos exposure in more than 50 individual and mass consolidation cases. He has been named to the Super Lawyers list from 2012 to 2014 and each consecutive year since 2016.

Elizabeth Middleton Burke, Esq. is a top-rated medical malpractice lawyer who advocates for clients throughout the country injured by medical errors, pharmaceutical drugs, and medical devices. She regularly litigates prescription medication injury cases against some of the world's largest pharmaceutical corporations for failing to warn consumers of their products' serious side effects and to implement safer and more effective treatments.

Ms. Burke chairs the Republican Trial Lawyers Caucus, is an American Association of Justice State Delegate, and serves on the College of Charleston Board of Trustees. She has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2018.

Kenneth J. Wilson, Esq. represents clients diagnosed with mesothelioma and other illnesses due to asbestos exposure. He has extensive knowledge and nearly 40 years of experience litigating negligent asbestos manufacturers and large employers, maximizing recoveries for his clients. Early in his career, Mr. Wilson obtained a significant recovery for a tile worker with asbestosis alongside attorneys who pioneered asbestos and tobacco litigation. Since then, he has represented thousands of clients suffering asbestos-related disease in both individual and consolidated cases.

Additionally, Mr. Wilson represents clients injured by defective products and families of workers killed in industrial accidents. He has been named one of the "Top 100" by the National Trial Lawyers. This is Mr. Wilson's second year of being selected to the Super Lawyers list.

Deon Tedder, Esq. is a personal injury lawyer whose practice concentrates on motor vehicle accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall accidents, wrongful death cases, and mass torts.

Mr. Tedder is a committed public servant. He is a former two-term District 109 Representative in the South Carolina State House and current District 42 State Senator, representing Charleston. He was honored as a National Black Lawyers Association Top 40 Under 40 Personal Injury Attorney and has been selected to the Rising Stars list each year since 2022.

Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys in more than 70 different practice areas every year. Selection is based on a multi-phase process of peer nomination and recognition, professional achievements, honors and awards, and independent research. Super Lawyers Rising Stars recognizes top lawyers under 40 or practicing for less than 10 years.

