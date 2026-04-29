Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC Attorneys Selected to the 2026 South Carolina Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC is pleased to announce that four of the firm's attorneys have been selected to the 2026 South Carolina Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. This prestigious recognition is awarded to a select group of attorneys who have reached the highest levels of professional achievement and peer recognition.

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Selection to Super Lawyers is limited to only the top 5% of attorneys in South Carolina. The Rising Stars list recognizes young attorneys under 40 or in practice for less than 10 years and represents only the top 2.5% of practitioners in the state.

A Legacy of Board-Certified Leadership

Three of the firm's leading members continue their tenure on the South Carolina Super Lawyers list, reflecting decades of distinguished advocacy:

Elizabeth Middleton Burke, Esq. Selected to Super Lawyers each year since 2018, Ms. Burke is an accomplished medical malpractice litigator who takes on some of the world's largest pharmaceutical corporations on behalf of clients injured by medical errors, pharmaceutical drugs, and medical devices.

Charles W. Patrick, Jr., Esq. Named to Super Lawyers annually since 2016, Mr. Patrick is a nationally known personal injury attorney responsible for some of the most significant American public health trials in history, including landmark tobacco and asbestos litigation.

Kenneth J. Wilson, Esq. Selected to Super Lawyers consecutively since 2024, Mr. Wilson represents workers suffering mesothelioma and other asbestos-related illnesses in individual and class action cases in nearly every state. He also represents clients injured by defective products and families of workers killed in industrial accidents.

The Next Generation: 2026 Rising Stars

The Rising Stars list represents the top 2.5% of South Carolina's emerging legal talent.

Deon Tedder, Esq. Named to the list each year since 2022, Mr. Tedder concentrates his practice on personal injury, criminal defense, and mass tort cases. Dedicated to public service, Mr. Tedder is the State Senator serving District 42 (Charleston and North Charleston) and former two-term House Representative for District 109.

About Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC

Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC is a premier personal injury law firm with offices in Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Aiken, and Columbia, South Carolina. For more information, call 843-727-6500 or visit rpwb.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Brownstein, Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC, 1 843-727-6500, [email protected], rpwb.com

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