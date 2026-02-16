Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC Records 2025 Global Milestones

Last year was memorable for the attorneys and staff of Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC (RPWB). The firm successfully concluded two mass tort milestones with a $26.4 billion Canadian tobacco settlement, capping the firm's work as foreign legal consultants, and a $6 billion settlement for the successful resolution of the Combat Arms Military Earplugs case.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In March, the Canadian tobacco settlement resolved years of litigation against tobacco giants Philip Morris, British American Tobacco, and Japan Tobacco over smoking-related health costs. The settlement will fund C$24 billion in national smoking-related healthcare costs and C$2.5 billion to individuals with cancer and cardiopulmonary disease (COPD). The funds will be distributed over two decades.

In August 2025, RPWB settled the nation's largest-ever mass tort, resolving 250,000 military and civilian hearing injury lawsuits against 3M Company over their defective Combat Arms Earplugs. The case, which involves an additional thousands of similar claims in Minnesota state court, reflects the firm's leadership and dedication to the military community.

Beyond the Billions:

In addition to the firm's mass tort victories, RPWB also assisted hundreds of individuals with complex medical malpractice, personal injury, and mesothelioma cases, and continues to fight for injured clients in the year ahead.

Rogers, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman LLC is a premier personal injury law firm serving Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Aiken, and Columbia, South Carolina. For more information on the firm's legal services or to schedule a free consultation, call 843-727-6500 or visit rpwb.com.

