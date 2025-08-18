Rogers Towers' Ed McCarthy Inducted Into The American College of Trial Lawyers. Recognition Places McCarthy Among the Top 1% of Trial Lawyers in North America.

"Ed's induction into the American College of Trial Lawyers is a testament not just to his courtroom skill, but to his unwavering professionalism and leadership." – Clay Meux, Jr., Managing Director of Rogers Towers Post this

"Ed's induction into the American College of Trial Lawyers is a testament not just to his courtroom skill, but to his unwavering professionalism and leadership," said Clay Meux, Jr., Managing Director of Rogers Towers. "It's an honor that reflects both his personal achievements and the caliber of attorneys who make up this firm."

A Distinguished Legal Career Spanning Over Three Decades

As co-chair of the firm's Litigation Department, McCarthy has built a robust and diverse practice, representing clients in complex civil litigation, medical malpractice defense, class actions, trucking litigation, professional liability, and commercial disputes. Known for his trial prowess, he has successfully represented clients in state and federal courts throughout Florida, including before the Florida Supreme Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Ed's clientele ranges from nationally recognized corporations to regional healthcare institutions, including Advanced Disposal Services, Gate Petroleum, Mayo Clinic, Waste Management, and XL Insurance.

Recognized as One of Florida's Top Trial Lawyers

McCarthy's accolades reflect his excellence across the legal community:

Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar

AV Preeminent® Rated by Martindale-Hubbell

Recognized annually in The Best Lawyers in America® across multiple categories, including Arbitration, Commercial Litigation, Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants, Mass Tort/Class Action, and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Named "Lawyer of the Year" in Jacksonville on four occasions across multiple litigation practice areas

on four occasions across multiple litigation practice areas Repeated honoree in Florida Super Lawyers® and Florida Trend's Legal Elite

Legal Elite Fellow, Litigation Counsel of America

Leadership, Service & Community Involvement

Beyond the courtroom, McCarthy exemplifies civic leadership. He currently serves as President-Elect of the Downtown Rotary Club of Jacksonville and Chairman of Young Life's Northeast Florida Region and is active on the boards of Christian Healing Ministries and other charitable and professional organizations. He is also a graduate of Leadership Jacksonville (Class of 1995) and has served in leadership roles within his church and several local nonprofits.

A Legacy of Excellence at Rogers Towers

McCarthy earned his B.A. with honors from Vanderbilt University and his J.D. with honors from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. Since joining Rogers Towers, he has been instrumental in mentoring attorneys, guiding firm strategy, and shaping one of Florida's most respected litigation teams.

His recent recognition by the American College of Trial Lawyers highlights not only his distinguished career but also Rogers Towers' continued commitment to upholding the highest standards in the legal profession.

"The ACTL's mission—to promote trial excellence, access to justice, and the rule of law—mirrors Ed's personal values and professional practice," said the firm spokesperson. "We are proud to call him our colleague and friend."

For more information about Ed McCarthy, III and the litigation team at Rogers Towers, please visit the Rogers Towers website.

About Rogers Towers, P.A.

Rogers Towers, P.A. is one of Florida's leading full-service law firms, serving businesses, individuals, and government entities. With offices in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra Beach, Amelia Island, St. Augustine, and Fort Lauderdale, the firm provides a wide range of legal services, including litigation, real estate law, corporate law, construction law, healthcare law, labor and employment law, estate and trust planning, and more. Rogers Towers is a Martindale-Hubbell® AV® Preeminent® firm, with numerous attorneys recognized among The Best Lawyers in America and Florida Super Lawyers.

For more information, visit www.rtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Susie Adams, Rogers Towers, P.A., 1 9043465901, [email protected], https://www.rtlaw.com/

SOURCE Rogers Towers, P.A.