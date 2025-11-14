Rogers Towers Secures Victory for Hall Family in Land Use Zoning Dispute and Recovers Attorneys' Fees

Rogers Towers secured a complete legal victory for the Hall family in a Green Cove Springs land use and zoning dispute, successfully defending the rezoning of a 13.92-acre parcel for multifamily residential use. The firm also recovered attorneys' fees after prevailing at both the trial and appellate levels, reinforcing its reputation for excellence in land use and zoning litigation.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rogers Towers, Florida's leading business and litigation law firm, announced today that it secured a complete legal victory for the Hall family in a high-stakes land use dispute involving the rezoning of a 13.92-acre parcel in Green Cove Springs. The firm successfully defended the family's rezoning from industrial to Planned Unit Development (PUD) for multifamily residential use, defeating challenges brought by an adjacent property owner and its tenant, in connection with a private airstrip.
The case began after the rezoning was unanimously approved by the City of Green Cove Springs in June 2022, following recommendations from planning staff and public hearings before the Planning and Zoning Board and City Council. The plaintiffs sought to overturn the approval, citing alleged conflicts with Chapter 333 of the Florida Statutes (airport zoning) and the City's Comprehensive Plan.
Rogers Towers' trial team, led by partners Fred Franklin and T.R. Hainline, secured a decisive victory in the trial court, which upheld the rezoning and rejected all claims. On appeal, Cristine Russell, a Florida Bar Board-Certified Appellate Specialist, successfully defended the judgment before Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal. In addition to affirming the rezoning, the courts awarded recovery of attorneys' fees for both trial and appellate phases.
"This case was especially meaningful because it involved protecting a family's long-held property rights while ensuring they were fully compensated for the costs of defending those rights," said Russell. "We were proud to partner with the City of Green Cove Springs and to secure a result that benefits both our clients and the community."
The ruling ensured that the Hall family's development rights under the PUD zoning are preserved, paving the way for new multifamily residential opportunities in Green Cove Springs while reinforcing Rogers Towers' reputation for excellence in land use and zoning litigation.
About Rogers Towers
Rogers Towers, P.A. is one of Florida's leading full-service law firms, serving businesses, individuals, and government entities. With offices in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra Beach, Amelia Island, St. Augustine, and Fort Lauderdale, the firm provides a wide range of legal services, including litigation, real estate law, corporate law, construction law, healthcare law, labor and employment law, estate and trust planning, and more. Rogers Towers is a Martindale-Hubbell® AV® Preeminent® firm, with numerous attorneys recognized among The Best Lawyers in America and Florida Super Lawyers.
For more information, visit www.rtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Susie Adams, Rogers Towers, 1 904-346-5901, [email protected], https://www.rtlaw.com/
SOURCE Rogers Towers
Share this article