Rogers Towers Secures Victory for Hall Family in Land Use Zoning Dispute and Recovers Attorneys' Fees

Rogers Towers' trial team, led by partners Fred Franklin and T.R. Hainline, secured a decisive victory in the trial court, which upheld the rezoning and rejected all claims. On appeal, Cristine Russell, a Florida Bar Board-Certified Appellate Specialist, successfully defended the judgment before Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal. In addition to affirming the rezoning, the courts awarded recovery of attorneys' fees for both trial and appellate phases.

"This case was especially meaningful because it involved protecting a family's long-held property rights while ensuring they were fully compensated for the costs of defending those rights," said Russell. "We were proud to partner with the City of Green Cove Springs and to secure a result that benefits both our clients and the community."

The ruling ensured that the Hall family's development rights under the PUD zoning are preserved, paving the way for new multifamily residential opportunities in Green Cove Springs while reinforcing Rogers Towers' reputation for excellence in land use and zoning litigation.

