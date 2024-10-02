Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro and Café is Now Open in Frederick

"Frederick is a charming area steeped in history – a perfect spot for us to showcase our baked goods, pastries and patisserie, all based on the traditional European style, but with a twist," added Neman Popov, owner and managing partner. Post this

"Small businesses like Roggenart truly spice up Frederick's flavor." said Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor. "With each one that opens, we mix in more economic vibrancy and community spirit. So, to all our residents 'kneading' a pick-me-up, now's the perfect time to roll on by and get your fill!"

"We are so excited for Frederick to taste our flaky baked goods," said Brody Tennant, owner and managing partner. "Come on in for your favorite fall beverage – we have pumpkin spiced lattes too – and enjoy your favorite sweet treat."

The focus on unique, European-inspired flavors is evident throughout the menu, which features a variety of goods that are baked fresh daily, including the bacon and gruyere swirl featuring sauteed bacon and gruyere cheese rolled into croissant dough and topped with more gruyere, and the Danish generously filled with sweet cheese. The menu also includes a variety of vegan products, including croissants, Danishes and sandwiches.

"Frederick is a charming area steeped in history – a perfect spot for us to showcase our baked goods, pastries and patisserie, all based on the traditional European style, but with a twist," added Neman Popov, owner and managing partner.

Roggenart's Frederick location joins existing locations in Baltimore, Columbia, Ellicott City, Savage Mill, and Towson in Maryland, as well as locations in Arlington, Va. and Chicago. It will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more, visit https://www.roggenart.com or follow Roggenart on Instagram (@Roggenartbakery), TikTok (@Roggenartbakery), and Facebook (@Roggenart).

About Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro and Café

Roggenart means "the art of rye" in German. Creating doughs and food from scratch with simple, whole ingredients and passion is at the heart of Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro and Café. Since 2017, Roggenart has sustained the communities it operates in with its freshly baked goods, breakfast and lunch dishes, and bold coffee. Roggenart has 8 locations in Maryland, Northern Virginia and Chicago. For more information about locations and hours visit http://www.roggenart.com.

Media Contact

Jordan Lusby, Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe, 443-844-0754, [email protected], www.roggenart.com

SOURCE Roggenart European Bakery, Bistro & Cafe