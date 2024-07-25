Rogue Ascent VR, Published by Clique Games, Now Live on Steam with Enhanced Controller Support

"The journey of developing Rogue Ascent VR has been incredibly rewarding, and seeing it now live on Steam is an incredible milestone for the game." Post this

Rogue Ascent VR has captured the hearts of VR enthusiasts since its debut on the Meta Quest platform, boasting an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Known for its groundbreaking hand-tracking combat and richly detailed environments, the game quickly gained a dedicated following. The success of Rogue Ascent is a testament to the hard work of Nooner Bear Studio and the ongoing support from Clique Games. Together, they have continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible in VR gaming.

A New Chapter on Steam:

The launch of Rogue Ascent VR on Steam is an expansion and celebration of the game's evolution and the bright future of VR gaming. Steam's vast and diverse gaming community offers the perfect platform for Rogue Ascent VR's next big leap. This move promises to introduce the game to a broader audience and leverage Steam's robust features, including enhanced community engagement and seamless updates.

What This Means for Players:

Steam users can now experience Rogue Ascent VR with all its current updates and modes, including the popular Sandbox mode, which allows for extensive customization and experimentation.

In addition to this exciting launch, Rogue Ascent VR now supports enhanced controller gameplay, broadening accessibility and offering a new, intuitive shooting experience with homing fire, and various controller input styles. These updates ensure that both seasoned players and newcomers can enjoy a smooth and engaging gaming experience.

Moreover, the Steam version of Rogue Ascent VR includes native Twitch integration, allowing players to seamlessly stream their gameplay and engage with the community in real-time. This feature enhances the social aspect of the game, making it easier for players to share their epic moments and strategies with a global audience.

Jordan McGraw, CEO of Nooner Bear Studio, expressed his enthusiasm: "The journey of developing Rogue Ascent VR has been incredibly rewarding, and seeing it now live on Steam is an incredible milestone for the game. Our goal has always been to create a deeply engaging and innovative VR experience, and with enhanced controller support, we're opening the doors for even more players to join in the adventure. Rogue Ascent's launch on Steam is a bright indication of Clique Game's excellence and ongoing dedication to their development partners.. We're grateful for the support from Clique Games and the community that has made this possible."

Brandon Egolf, CEO of Clique Games, shared his thoughts on the launch: "Bringing Rogue Ascent VR to Steam is a testament to our commitment to expanding the horizons of our published VR titles. We believe in the power of this platform to connect players worldwide, and we're excited to see the community grow and thrive in this new space. This launch is a significant milestone for Rogue Ascent and for our efforts to make immersive gaming more accessible."

Join us in this exciting journey as Rogue Ascent VR expands its horizons. Experience the thrill of VR roguelike action and become part of a community that continuously pushes the boundaries of gaming. The ascent begins now—don't miss out!

"Rogue Ascent VR" is now live on Steam and Green Man Gaming, and is supported by a comprehensive press kit, available here, and a dedicated game website at www.RogueAscent.com.

About Clique Games:

Clique Games is a trailblazer in VR, XR, and Spatial Gaming publishing. Providing end-to-end support from initial concept development to successful game launches, Clique Games stands out for its deep involvement in every step of the development process. Known for integrating advanced technologies like hand-tracking and physics simulation, the company focuses on creating high-octane, endlessly replayable, and accessible games for all players.

About Nooner Bear Studio:

Nooner Bear Studio is an Indianapolis-based VR development studio led by Jordan McGraw. Focused on creating immersive experiences using emerging technology, the studio is known for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge VR content.

