This awardable designation validates that our UnifiedAcquire platform can dramatically accelerate procurement at scale, giving DoW teams the speed, agility, and confidence needed to strengthen the nation's defenses. Post this

Rohirrim's UnifiedAcquire™ is an AI-native platform that creates the first complete procurement ecosystem by intelligently connecting your data, capabilities, and requirements at machine speed. Deployed on Azure government cloud at Impact Level 5, it ingests agency-specific acquisition artifacts—solicitations, market research, policy documents, and vendor data—into a private, organization-specific AI environment where no data leaves the customer boundary.

"The addition of Rohirrm's platform to the Tradewinds Marketplace provides a critical strategic advantage that enables government buyers to ensure America preserves peace through deterrence by redefining the architecture of acquisition," says Steven Aberle, CEO, Rohirrim. "This awardable designation validates that our UnifiedAcquire platform can dramatically accelerate procurement at scale, giving DoW teams the speed, agility, and confidence needed to strengthen the nation's defenses."

Rohirrim's video, "UnifiedAcquire™ - Secure, Organization-Specific AI for DoW Acquisition," which is accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case which demonstrates how the platform builds a persistent knowledge graph across ingested documents, preserving institutional memory and enabling fully traceable, ready-review acquisition documentation in minutes rather than weeks.

Rohirrim was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoW missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at Tradewind AI.

For more information, visit Rohirrim UnifiedAquire ™.

About Rohirrim

Rohirrim's AI-native platform is rewriting the architecture of modern acquisitions. Our Unified Acquisition Platform creates the first complete procurement ecosystem by intelligently connecting buyer and seller data, capabilities, and requirements at machine speed. We uniquely serve both sides of the equation. RohanProcure empowers organizations to accelerate the acquisition process at the speed of need, while RohanRFP enables enterprises to answer with unprecedented security, speed, and precision. Learn more at Rohirrim AI.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War's (DoW) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoW's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information or media requests, contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Matthew Pugh, Rohirrim, 1 4435271552, [email protected], https://rohirrim.ai/

SOURCE Rohirrim