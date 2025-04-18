Roland DG Adds New Materials, Paints, and Application Kits to the DIMENSE Interior Decoration Solution, Making It Even More Versatile and Easy to Use

"Our innovative DIMENSE solution enables on-demand surface imaging with unique textures that add high value to interiors such as hotels, high-end retail environments, restaurants, museums, and corporate offices." – Ryugo Nimura, President of Global Sales and Marketing - Roland DG Corporation Post this

Ryugo Nimura, President of Global Sales and Marketing at Roland DG notes, "Our innovative DIMENSE solution enables on-demand surface imaging with unique textures that add high value to interiors such as hotels, high-end retail environments, restaurants, museums, and corporate offices."

Eight new types of dedicated media are now available, including new substrates which allow embossing up to 0.078 of an inch (2 mm) high for sharper and deeper dimensional effects. These media are available either in a non-woven or a textile-based canvas version. For the U.S. market, media that is compliant with the U.S. Type II standard, which defines the durability and performance of wallpaper for commercial applications, is now available. Additionally, media options with twice the scratch-resistance of standard material have been added for use in high-traffic environments.

One of the main features of DIMENSE is the ability to create awe-inspiring artistic effects that go beyond digital printing by manually painting on the embossed output. To provide a ready-to-use solution, thirteen compatible paints are now available, including metallic colors such as gold, silver, and copper as well as special effects paints like matte, sand, and velvet, expanding creative possibilities.

In addition, four new application kits are available, containing the necessary tools for post-processing such as painting and applying finished wallpaper. The kits come with manuals and instructional videos that clearly guide users through the process, so ideas can take shape quickly and easily.

"In recent years, creating unique experiences and styles has become critical for designers and businesses," said Nimura. "In hospitality and commercial spaces, creating a distinct and unforgettable environment that impresses visitors is increasingly important. In offices and residential spaces, there is a growing interest in creating environments that embody a company's identity and personality. DIMENSE offers a one-of-a-kind solution to meet these needs, and these new accessories will further expand the capabilities of users. We look forward to continuing to expand our line of DIMENSE-related products to provide new creative possibilities and excitement to people around the world."

For more information on the DIMENSE digital printing solution, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dimense.

To learn more about DIMENSE materials, paints, and application kits, including the newly added offerings, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dimense-accessories.

About DG DIMENSE

DG DIMENSE, a Roland DG Group company, offers revolutionary digital surface printing technology that allows users to produce one-of-a-kind dimensional wallcoverings, wall art, and other interior design elements, as well as eye-catching signage, SEG displays, custom acoustic panels, and more. This patented solution is centered around the advanced Dimensor S texture printer, which uses eco-friendly water-based DIMENSE inks and proprietary PVC-free DIMENSE media to create stunning paintable wallcoverings and full-color graphics with both visual and tactile appeal in a single, seamless process.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. For more information on Roland DGA or Roland DGA's complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA