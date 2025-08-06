Roland DG and Roland Corporation Collaborate on "Paralym Art" Wrapped Piano to Deliver an Exciting Experience Combining Music and Art

"To bring out the full appeal of Ms. Kanki's artwork, which combines powerful, vivid colors with an enveloping gentleness, we used our flagship printer/cutter, the XG-640." – Kohei Tanabe, CEO, President, and Representative Director - Roland DG Corporation Post this

Since 2021, Roland Corporation has sponsored the "Paralym Art" initiative, operated by the Japan Organization for the Promotion of Independence of Persons with Disabilities, to contribute to the economic independence and social participation of artists with disabilities. For this project, the company commissioned Kanki, who in addition to being a Paralym Art artist, is active in fields ranging from music to graphics production. Her piece, "Ad-lib," created under the theme "The Future Brought by Music and Instruments," was reproduced using Roland DG's TrueVIS XG-640 wide-format inkjet printer to wrap the Roland digital grand piano.

At the event, visitors can enjoy a hands-on experience with the art-wrapped piano and other Roland products. The event will also feature a tactile art canvas that reproduces Kanki's work with Roland DG's unique DIMENSE dimensional printing technology, allowing it to be enjoyed both visually and by touch. Limited-edition stickers will also be produced and distributed.

"To bring out the full appeal of Ms. Kanki's artwork, which combines powerful, vivid colors with an enveloping gentleness, we used our flagship printer/cutter, the XG-640," said Kohei Tanabe, CEO, President, and Representative Director of Roland DG. "We aimed to express not only the brilliant colors of the artwork, but also the passion and story embedded within it. Through this collaboration, we hope to convey to people the wonder of transforming imagination into reality."

Kanki noted, "The value that music and instruments bring has always been, and will always be, about brightening the connections between people. For this piece, 'Ad-lib,' I used orange as a base to evoke 'infinite joy and fun,' balancing it with emerald, blue, and other colors to capture the freedom, hope, style, and gentleness of music. I am thrilled that my artwork, as a one-of-a-kind piano, will be played by so many people."

Overview of the collaboration

Art Wrapped Piano:

The art-wrapped piano was created using the TrueVIS XG-640, uniquely designed to deliver outstanding print quality with brilliant color.

Piano Bench: Features graphics printed directly onto an ethical synthetic "Sobagni" leather from Kyowa Leather Cloth Co., Ltd., using a VersaOBJECT large-format direct-to-object printer.

Embossed Canvas: Tactile artwork was created using the DIMENSE DA-640 printer, allowing visitors to experience the art by touch.

Limited Edition Stickers: Free commemorative stickers, printed on the compact VersaSTUDIO BN2-20 inkjet printer, will be available for visitors at the event.

About Michiru Kanki

Ms. Michiru Kanki is an artist whose work conveys the importance of the hope and will to live through the experience of art. She continues to create unique pieces that fuse her original illustrations with the music she composes and performs on the piano. Web: https://paralymart.or.jp/artists/details/?id=0000000000101

About Paralym Art

"Paralym Art" is a social contribution initiative dedicated to creating a world where artists with disabilities can achieve their dreams through art, promoting their financial independence without reliance on social security. This initiative goes beyond mere disability support, offering companies the opportunity to utilize artwork as part of their branding and promotional strategies from the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, and Environmental, Social and Governance Principles, ESG perspective. It fosters social participation and increases the income of artists with disabilities, creating a sustainable support system in partnership with their corporate sponsors.

Web: https://paralymart.or.jp/association/

About Roland Corporation

For more than 50 years, Roland's innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world. Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company's trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, drum and percussion products, DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, gaming mixers, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland and its expanding family of brands, including BOSS, V-MODA, Drum Workshop (DW), PDP, Latin Percussion (LP), and Slingerland, continue to lead the way for music makers and creators, providing modern solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices.

About Roland DG Corporation

With the purpose "To Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide," Roland DG Corporation strives to bring new opportunities to society through digital solutions that make it easy for anyone to create things. The company's inkjet printers and printer/cutters are widely used in a variety of visual communication fields, including signage and interior decoration. In the digital fabrication field, our inkjet printers, cutting machines, and 3D digital fabrication tools enable the personalization and customization of items tailored to individual customer needs. By adopting a high-mix, low-volume, on-demand approach, Roland DG aims to create new applications. Recently, Roland DG has further expanded the digital transformation frontier. The company provides a cloud-based service to enhance customers' printing operations and profitability and a cloud-based production improvement solution offering the expertise of its proprietary production support system for small and medium-sized manufacturers.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA