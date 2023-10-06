Roland DG Corporation Announces Establishment of UAB DG DIMENSE - to Begin Operations as a Roland DG Group Company

Vilnius, Lithuania-based UAB Dimense print has officially changed its name to UAB DG DIMENSE, following a stock acquisition made by Roland DG.

HAMAMATSU, Japan, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DG Corporation (Headquarters: Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan; President, Representative Director: Kohei Tanabe), a global manufacturer and distributor of wide-format inkjet printers for advertising and signage and 3D tools for manufacturing, today announced that, following the stock acquisition announcement made on July 31, 2023, UAB Dimense print, located in Vilnius, Lithuania, has officially changed its name to UAB DG DIMENSE. Simultaneously, a new organizational structure has been established.

Completion of share acquisition and name change

On October 4, 2023 (Lithuanian time), the acquisition of shares was successfully completed, and the company's name was officially changed to UAB DG DIMENSE.

Organizational structure

CEO and Director Aleksey Etin

Director Andrew Oransky

Director Takafumi Shigenoya

Overview of the company undergoing a name change:

Company Name: UAB DG DIMENSE

Headquarters: Baltosios Vokes g.37, Vilnius, Lithuania LT-02243

Representative: Aleksey Etin

Capital: €2,000 (as of October 4, 2023)

Total Assets: €6,748,812 (as of October 4, 2023)

Capital Ratio: Roland DG 50.1%

Products and Services: Research, development, manufacturing, and sales of Ecodeco™ base material, DIMENSE™ printers, inks, and substrates

Target Region: Global

Roland DG, leveraging UAB DG DIMENSE's core technology of digital embossing printing solutions, will accelerate the digitalization of wallpapers and decorative solutions, leading to unique and high-value market expansion, diversification of business domains, and the creation of innovative business models.

To learn more about newly formed DG DIMENSE, visit https://www.dgdimense.com.

About Roland DG Corporation

Roland DG Corporation is the world's leading provider of digital printing solutions. The company's inkjet printers, printer/cutters and cutting machines are widely used to create a broad range of promotional items including banners, signs, vehicle graphics, stickers, and labels, and to provide customization services for apparel and personal items like smartphone cases. Recently, Roland DG has embarked on a promising new digital transformation frontier with the launch of its cloud-based service called Roland DG Connect which improves customer satisfaction and success by providing a more comfortable and stable operating environment, improved workflow efficiency, increased business development and profitability. The company has also developed proprietary design and print management software which offers an unforgettable creative experience by enabling customers to design their own gifts, apparel, and treasured mementos.

