Roland DG EU-1000MF High-Volume UV Flatbed Printer Now Supports VersaWorks 6 RIP Software

EU-1000MF users will also appreciate useful VersaWorks 6 features such as Special Color Plate Generation, which uses pixel data in the design to auto-generate a White, Metallic, Gloss, or Primer layer in the RIP; a predictive ink calculator that estimates the amount of ink needed, while the job log tracks ink use on media; detailed color matching with built-in Roland DG Color System and PANTONE libraries; advanced tiling, nesting, variable data, and color profiling tools, and more. In addition, VersaWorks 6 enables users to run up to four compatible Roland DG devices simultaneously with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

"Now that the fastest-printing UV flatbed within our lineup – the EU-1000MF – supports VersaWorks 6, users can expect to achieve even more output with less effort, while maintaining the same outstanding image quality," said Roland DGA's UV Printer Product Manager, Jay Roberts. "The versatility and impressive capabilities of the EU-1000MF, combined with the amazing tools and features within VersaWorks 6, will allow any print provider to take their business to the next level."

To learn more about the Roland DG EU-1000MF visit https://www.rolanddga.com/products/printers/eu-1000mf-uv-led-flatbed-printer. For more information on VersaWorks 6 RIP software, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/products/software/roland-versaworks-6.

About Roland DGA Corporation

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

