Roland DG Introduces New TrueVIS XG-640, its Most Productive Printer/Cutter Ever

"At a typical output volume, many shops see ROI on the XG-640 in less than six months," Valade added. "That makes this next-generation inkjet a clear investment in long-term profitability." – Daniel Valade, Product Manager of Digital Print - Roland DGA Post this

"The XG-640 is quite simply our fastest, most capable printer/cutter to date," said Roland DGA Product Manager of Digital Print, Daniel Valade. "Incorporating our very latest digital imaging and cutting advancements, it allows print providers to handle a wide range of applications with unprecedented confidence. In addition to producing output that exceeds customer expectations, the XG-640's ability to ramp up production while keeping running costs low can help any shop increase its bottom line. It's an amazing device that pays for itself within a very short time period – everything after that is pure profit."

For brilliant color and print accuracy, the XG-640 employs newly designed dual staggered printheads that eject finer ink droplets at higher densities. These state-of-the-art printheads, along with new high-speed data control functionality, enable the XG-640 to produce stunning prints at speeds of up to 819 square feet per hour.

The XG-640 takes full advantage of Roland DG's new GBL-free, wide-gamut TR3 eco-solvent inks, which are available in a choice of configurations up to eight colors (CMYK, Lc, Lm, Or, and Gr). White ink printing is 3 times faster and 1.3 times denser than with the TrueVIS VG3, ensuring excellent opacity for window graphics and base coats.

True Rich Color is a unique print setting that optimizes the potential of the XG-640 to create beautifully realistic graphics that combine vivid colors with neutral grays, smooth gradations, and natural skin tones. Users can now quickly select the ideal color setting, including more vivid color, deeper color, or softer color, depending on the desired graphic results.

The XG-640 boasts additional productivity enhancements for efficient, high-quality output, including automatic media set-up and take-up systems to ensure fast and stable throughput, a 7-inch color LCD touch-screen control panel, automated pinch rollers, perforated sheet cutting, a media gap adjustment function, and self-maintenance features.

"At a typical output volume, many shops see ROI on the XG-640 in less than six months," Valade added. "That makes this next-generation inkjet a clear investment in long-term profitability."

A powerful software package is also included with the XG-640. Roland DG's latest RIP software – VersaWorks® 7 – has greater processing capacity, a more intuitive user interface, and is now compatible with macOS as well as Windows. In addition, the XG-640 comes with access to the expanded cloud-based Roland DG Connect platform, which provides a host of useful tools and resources for users to streamline their workflow, manage print operations, and grow their businesses.

To learn more about the TrueVIS XG-640 printer/cutter, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/xg-640. For more information on Roland DGA or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

About Roland DG Corporation

With the purpose of "To Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide," Roland DG Corporation strives to bring new opportunities to society through digital solutions that make it easy for anyone to create things. The company's inkjet printers and printer/cutters are widely used in a variety of visual communication fields, including signage and interior decoration. In the digital fabrication field, our inkjet printers, cutting machines, and 3D digital fabrication tools enable the personalization and customization of items tailored to individual customer needs. By adopting a high-mix, low-volume, on-demand approach, Roland DG aims to create new applications. Recently, Roland DG has further expanded the digital transformation frontier. The company provides a cloud-based service to enhance customers' printing operations and profitability and a cloud-based production improvement solution offering the expertise of its proprietary production support system for small and medium-sized manufacturers.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA