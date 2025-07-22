Roland DG Refreshes VersaSTUDIO BY-20 with New S-PG2 Inks, Enhanced Maintenance, and Software Upgrades to Boost Quality and Productivity

"With the new S-PG2 inks, enhanced maintenance tools, and smarter RIP automation, the BY-20 delivers the most intuitive and production-ready desktop DTF workflow on the market." – Daniel Valade, Product Manager of Digital Print - Roland DGA Post this

The BY-20's new S-PG2 inks offer increased White ink density and improved ink laydown, allowing for increased vibrancy and higher opacity with fewer passes. They also contribute to stable performance by reducing clogs and improving ink flow across the full production cycle. S-PG2 inks dry faster than the previous formulations as well, which helps improve DTF powder adhesion and improve the wash durability of BY-20-produced output. In addition, the new inks and firmware are optimized for the BY-20's print modes, unlocking greater consistency and more automation when paired with powder/shaker systems.

Users will also appreciate the benefits of the BY-20's newly available Cleaning Liquid and Head Nozzle Refresher, which make manual cleaning of the printheads easier than ever. Together these enhancements help prevent clogging and extend nozzle life, for less maintenance and greater reliability.

A new Auto White Layer Generation feature in Roland DG's recently released VersaWorks 7 RIP software, included with the BY-20, also enhances ease of use and convenience. This functionality saves time and effort when creating White ink layers (often used in DTF printing), which previously required the use of separate design software. The Auto White Layer Generation feature is helpful for new users or volume workflows, as it simplifies file setup and reduces prepress time.

"With the new S-PG2 inks, enhanced maintenance tools, and smarter RIP automation, the BY-20 delivers the most intuitive and production-ready desktop DTF workflow on the market," added Valade. "The increased quality, performance, and ease-of-use translates to maximum productivity and profitability for our BY-20 users."

Availability and Support

Current BY-20 users are being directly notified of the changeover to S-PG2 inks. A free Head Nozzle Refresher will be provided to users as of July 23, 2025.

To learn more about the VersaSTUDIO BY-20 desktop direct-to-film printer, new S-PG2 inks, and other BY-20 enhancements, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/SPG2. For more information on Roland DGA or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

