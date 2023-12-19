Roland DG Resin Ink for the TrueVIS AP-640 Earns ECOLOGO Certification

Prestigious International Certification Assures Roland DG TrueVIS AP-640 Resin/Latex Printer Users that this Specially Formulated Ink is Safe and Environmentally Friendly
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DGA Corporation, a leading provider of wide-format inkjet printers, printer/cutters, and other innovative digital devices, announced today that TA resin ink for the Roland DG TrueVIS™ AP-640 Resin/Latex printer has acquired ECOLOGO certification.
ECOLOGO certification is a standard approved by UL, a third-party organization dedicated to advancing global sustainability, environmental health, and safety by supporting the growth and development of environmentally preferable products, services, and organizations. Through rigorous scientific testing and exhaustive review, UL certifies that products comply with strict lifecycle-based environmental performance standards and have a low impact on the environment and human health.
The AP-640, one of the advanced inkjets that comprise Roland DG's next-generation TrueVIS printer family, combines high-color saturation, high-definition output with quick-drying resin inks and high-speed productivity. It also offers outstanding versatility. The 64-inch AP-640 is ideal for a variety of applications, including wallpaper, fine art, fabric banners, car wraps, and more. Another key feature of the AP-640 is its environmental and people friendliness, which makes this state-of-the-art resin printer particularly well suited for interior applications in supermarkets, restaurants, schools, hospitals, and other facilities that require high safety.
"We are very pleased, but not surprised, that the AP-640 printer's TA resin ink has met stringent UL requirements for ECOLOGO certification," said Roland DGA's Product Manager of Digital Print, Daniel Valade. "The AP-640 is one of those rare inkjets capable of quickly delivering output that's not only incredibly detailed and vibrant, but also environmentally friendly. That's a powerful combination, especially for those who intend on using AP-640-produced prints in indoor settings."
For more information on the TrueVIS AP-640 Resin/Latex wide-format printer or TA resin ink, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/ap-640. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.
About Roland DGA Corporation
Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing, and medical industries.
