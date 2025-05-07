Roland DG TrueVIS XP-640 High-Speed Wide-Format Printer Wins Prestigious 2025 Keypoint Intelligence BLI Pick Award

"What impressed us most about the XP-640 was its overwhelming image quality. In particular, the wide color gamut and color reproduction exceeded all other printers we have tested." – David Sweetnam, Director of EMEA/APAC Research & Lab Services - Keypoint Intelligence Post this

Commenting on the evaluation tests, David Sweetnam, Director of EMEA/APAC Research & Lab Services at Keypoint Intelligence, said, "What impressed us most about the XP-640 was its overwhelming image quality. In particular, the wide color gamut and color reproduction exceeded all other printers we have tested, setting a new standard in the graphic arts field, which has always demanded strict quality."

"The combination of CMYKLkOrGrRe inks delivers the largest color gamut of any wide-format printers we have tested to date," Sweetnam added. "The difference between high-quality and high-speed print modes is minimal, with a recorded average of 780,415 colors. Which means it is capable of providing consistently high print quality, even at high speed."

The XP-640 produced accurate and unparalleled color matching reproduction during testing. With Keypoint's suite of PANTONE color matching for 15 difficult-to-reproduce corporate logo colors, the device achieved an average of only Delta E00 2.1, which is a "stunning" result.

"The XP-640 is the first device to achieve less than Delta E00 4.0 for all colors in Keypoint testing, and it also earned the highest ratings for light and dark contrasts, vivid colors, and smooth, natural gradations," Sweetnam said.

The BLI test results and Pick Award further validate the XP-640 as an ideal printer for producing wide-format signs and graphics across various applications. Easy-to-use operation, including setup functions that improve media loading accuracy and efficiency, further enhance the printer's overall productivity.

The XP-640 also comes with newly developed VersaWorks® 7 RIP software, now compatible with both MacOS and Windows, which includes a host of powerful tools and features that optimize the capabilities of Roland DG printers to ensure unsurpassed print quality, productivity, and ease of use. In addition, XP-640 users have access to the expanded and enhanced Roland DG Connect, a cloud-based platform that offers a multitude of added value and growth opportunities that enable users at all skill levels to realize an ideal operating environment, produce high-quality output, interact with and exchange information with others, conduct commerce, get needed support, and more.

Ryugo Nimura, President of Roland DG's Global Sales and Marketing Division said, "We are very honored to receive the Pick Award and proud that Keypoint's rigorous testing has confirmed the XP-640's ability to outperform other companies' products. We will continue to contribute further to the evolution of the sign and graphic industry to expand the possibilities for customers' creativity and business growth."

BLI Pick Awards 2025

Category: Outstanding Gamut Expansion Eco-Solvent/Latex 54"/64" Printer, 2025

Model: TrueVIS XP-640 8 colors (CMYKLkOrGrRe)

Evaluation Test Results:

Image Quality: 5/5 Stars

Usability: 5/5 Stars

Speed: 4/5 Stars

To view the complete Keypoint Intelligence 2025 BLI Pick Award report on the TrueVIS XP-640, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/XPBLI. For additional information on the XP-640, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/XP-640.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About Roland DG Corporation

With the purpose of "To Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide," Roland DG Corporation strives to bring new opportunities to society through digital solutions that make it easy for anyone to create things. The company's inkjet printers and printer/cutters are widely used in a variety of visual communication fields, including signage and interior decoration. In the digital fabrication field, our inkjet printers, cutting machines, and 3D digital fabrication tools enable the personalization and customization of items tailored to individual customer needs. By adopting a high-mix, low-volume, on-demand approach, Roland DG aims to create new applications. Recently, Roland DG has further expanded the digital transformation frontier. The company provides a cloud-based service to enhance customers' printing operations and profitability and a cloud-based production improvement solution offering the expertise of its proprietary production support system for small and medium-sized manufacturers.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

