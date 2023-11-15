Roland DGA and Western Sensibility Partner to Push the Limits of Surface Design

"As a studio dedicated to experimentation, Roland DGA's printers give us an edge. We've always been amazed by Roland DG technology and are thrilled to have this new opportunity to innovate while providing consistent quality to our clients." – Kathryn Sanders, Founder & CEO - Western Sensibility Post this

"We're proud to partner with such a forward-thinking company that honors the artist's perspective as much as we do," said Kathryn Sanders. "We're building something special with Roland DGA."

While Western Sensibility has a long-standing relationship with Roland DGA, this new partnership will enable the studio to take its operation to an even higher level. Working beyond peel-and-stick substrates, Western Sensibility has developed luxury textile-based wallcoverings built for longevity and, together with Roland DGA, can offer fresh and fully tested solutions to the interior design community.

At present, Western Sensibility relies on a state-of-the-art Roland DG belt-driven hybrid UV printer and roll-to-roll UV printer to produce its high-end wallcoverings and architectural elements, which feature stunning designs created through their collaboration with over a dozen contemporary artists. The partnership will also give the studio access to additional innovative technologies, such as the unique textured wallcovering production methods offered by the newly formed Roland DG Group company, DG DIMENSE.

"As a studio dedicated to experimentation, Roland DGA's printers give us an edge," says Sanders. "We've always been amazed by Roland DG technology and are thrilled to have this new opportunity to innovate while providing consistent quality to our clients."

Roland DGA is also excited about the partnership with Western Sensibility. "We are really looking forward to the new opportunities made possible by our expanded relationship," said Roland DGA's Vice President of Marketing and Customer Development, Dan Wilson. "Over a relatively short period of time, this talented studio has built a name for itself within the interior design sector, as well as significant customer demand for their design and production services. This partnership will increase interest in digital printing for interior design and architectural applications using our products, while opening up new creative possibilities for Western Sensibility and their clients."

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DG Americas serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware, and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

About Western Sensibility

Western Sensibility is a surface design and digital textile printing studio specializing in sustainable and life-friendly performance textiles and wallcoverings. The studio is rooted in the belief that digital textile printing technology fosters ambitious design and it's their mission to champion the vision of the artist and usher that perspective into your space - without compromise.

Based in Missoula, Montana, Western Sensibility works with contemporary artists, interior designers, architectural firms, and brands on residential, commercial and hospitality projects.

