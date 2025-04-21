Roland DGA Announces Launch of New V-BOND Ink for VersaOBJECT MO Series Benchtop UV Flatbed Printers

Versatile, durable, and safe for use on children's products, V-BOND ink perfectly complements the ability of Roland DG's UV flatbeds to print directly on a wide variety of substrates and three-dimensional objects.
IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DGA Corporation, a leading provider of large-format inkjet printers, printer/cutters, vinyl cutters, and other advanced digital imaging devices, has announced the launch of new V-BOND UV ink specially formulated for use with Roland DG VersaOBJECT MO Series UV flatbed printers. V-BOND continues to be a popular and widely used ink for Roland DG's VersaOBJECT CO-i Series large-format UV flatbeds, however, the availability of this ink for the MO Series opens up new creative opportunities for users of benchtop UV printers like the MO-240 and new MO-180.
V-BOND ink has proven to be versatile, durable, and cost-effective ink for creating everything from indoor and outdoor signage to customized and personalized products. Its outstanding durability and compatibility with a range of materials also makes V-BOND perfect for printing popular applications such as coroplast yard signs on MO Series or CO-i Series flatbeds. V-BOND ink cures instantly under UV light and produces vibrant, scratch-resistant graphics that adhere well when direct-printed on a vast array of substrates and three-dimensional objects. In addition, V-BOND is nickel-free, CPSIA certified and compliant with California Proposition 65, making it safe for use on children's toys, lunch boxes, and school supplies as well as pet products, food packaging, and more. It's also ideal for enhancing electronics, promotional items, awards, giftware, and many other offerings with detailed designs, images, and text.
Available in CMYK, Gloss, and White, V-BOND ink is made to bring out the best in VersaOBJECT UV flatbed printers. The CMYK inks combine with the True Rich Color profiles in Roland DG's VersaWorks® RIP software to produce more vibrant reds, natural skin tones, and smooth grayscale, while the Gloss and White specialty inks allow users to incorporate stunning dimensional and textural effects into their prints.
"Our VersaOBJECT benchtop and large-format UV flatbed printers can print directly on virtually any material or item with speed and precision, making them unbeatable for direct-to-object printing applications," said Roland DGA's UV Printer Product Manager, Philip Chu. "Their compatibility with CPSIA/Toy Safety compliant V-BOND ink makes these advanced, easy-to-use machines even more versatile, significantly expanding the creative possibilities for users."
VersaOBJECT MO Series models include the MO-240, a highly productive benchtop UV flatbed with a 24" x 18" print area that direct-prints on substrates up to eight inches (203 mm) thick, and the new MO-180, which has an 18" x 12" print area and offers the same great features and capabilities as the MO-240 in a more compact package. VersaOBJECT CO-i Series large-format UV flatbeds include the 30-inch CO-300i-F2 and the 64-inch CO-640i, both of which can print directly on objects up to 9.5 inches (242 mm) thick.
V-BOND inks for VersaOBJECT MO Series UV flatbed printers (available in 750 ml pouches) and VersaOBJECT CO-i Series UV flatbeds (available in 250 ml or 500 ml cartridges) can be purchased through authorized Roland DGA dealers.
To learn more about V-BOND Ink, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/products/inks/v-bond-ink. For more information on Roland DGA or Roland DGA's complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.
About Roland DG Americas
Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.
Media Contact
Marc Malkin, Roland DGA, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com
SOURCE Roland DGA
Share this article