Roland DGA Announces Launch of New V-BOND Ink for VersaOBJECT MO Series Benchtop UV Flatbed Printers

Their [VersaOBJECT MO Series UV flatbed printers'] compatibility with CPSIA/Toy Safety compliant V-BOND ink makes these advanced, easy-to-use machines even more versatile, significantly expanding the creative possibilities for users." – Philip Chu, UV Printer Product Manager - Roland DGA Post this

Available in CMYK, Gloss, and White, V-BOND ink is made to bring out the best in VersaOBJECT UV flatbed printers. The CMYK inks combine with the True Rich Color profiles in Roland DG's VersaWorks® RIP software to produce more vibrant reds, natural skin tones, and smooth grayscale, while the Gloss and White specialty inks allow users to incorporate stunning dimensional and textural effects into their prints.

"Our VersaOBJECT benchtop and large-format UV flatbed printers can print directly on virtually any material or item with speed and precision, making them unbeatable for direct-to-object printing applications," said Roland DGA's UV Printer Product Manager, Philip Chu. "Their compatibility with CPSIA/Toy Safety compliant V-BOND ink makes these advanced, easy-to-use machines even more versatile, significantly expanding the creative possibilities for users."

VersaOBJECT MO Series models include the MO-240, a highly productive benchtop UV flatbed with a 24" x 18" print area that direct-prints on substrates up to eight inches (203 mm) thick, and the new MO-180, which has an 18" x 12" print area and offers the same great features and capabilities as the MO-240 in a more compact package. VersaOBJECT CO-i Series large-format UV flatbeds include the 30-inch CO-300i-F2 and the 64-inch CO-640i, both of which can print directly on objects up to 9.5 inches (242 mm) thick.

V-BOND inks for VersaOBJECT MO Series UV flatbed printers (available in 750 ml pouches) and VersaOBJECT CO-i Series UV flatbeds (available in 250 ml or 500 ml cartridges) can be purchased through authorized Roland DGA dealers.

To learn more about V-BOND Ink, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/products/inks/v-bond-ink. For more information on Roland DGA or Roland DGA's complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA