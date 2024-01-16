Roland DGA Announces Launch of Two New VersaSTUDIO Desktop Devices - the BD-8 UV Flatbed Printer and the BY-20 Direct-to-Film Printer

"Both the BD-8 and BY-20 are small enough to fit on your desk, yet they're capable of doing very big things. Plus, they are priced to suit the budgets and workflows of start-ups, smaller print shops, retail stores, and home-based businesses. – Daniel Valade, Product Manager - Roland DGA Post this

The BD-8 is an advanced UV flatbed printer capable of high-definition direct printing on substrates and three-dimensional objects, up to A5 size and four inches (102 mm) in height. With a BD-8, you can produce a wide range of profitable items, including customized smartphone cases, notebooks, cosmetic items, and more, quickly and easily. An optional rotary axis unit is also available that lets you print fully around small bottles, lipstick cases, and other cylindrical objects. The BD-8 uses specially formulated EUV5 inks that cure instantly under UV light and adhere well to many different surfaces, including soft materials like fabric or leather and hard substrates such as wood or plastics. Available in CMYK and White, these wide-gamut, premium-quality inks allow you to enhance objects with rich, colorful graphics.

"The small footprint, easy operation, and affordability of the BD-8 makes getting started with product personalization and customization a breeze – even for those with little or no print experience," said Roland DGA's Benchtop UV Printer Product Manager, Dave Hawkes. "It's a unique device that offers not only unsurpassed ease of use and high-definition image quality, but also optimum safety. It features a built-in fume extractor, so there's no need to purchase an air filtration device, and its GREENGUARD Gold certified inks meet the most stringent standards for low VOC emissions into indoor air."

The BY-20 desktop direct-to-film system also makes it possible for just about anyone to achieve professional-level results. It's centered around the BY-20, a water-based printer that uses the DTF transfer method to improve the design and efficiency of apparel goods production. Combining excellent print quality with outstanding productivity, the BY-20 lets you produce-stunning customized apparel and accessories quickly and easily with no weeding required. With the BY-20, you can transfer even complex designs onto both light and dark fabrics – not only cotton but also polyester, cotton polyester, denim, nylon, and rayon. In addition to the BY-20 direct-to-film printer, Roland DGA offers a complete DTF solution, including inks, transfer film, and powder (each sold separately).

"The BY-20 is the star of a complete direct-to-film system that makes apparel decoration easy, accessible and cost-effective," noted Valade. "It's compact, simple to use, and offers increased print speeds that allow you to create more high-quality customized garments and accessories in less time."

Using either of these machines is incredibly intuitive. After pressing the power button, all other functions are easily performed with the included Utility software, which supports convenient operation by providing easy-to-follow icons and quick access to menu items. The printers come with included, user-friendly FlexiDESIGNER VersaSTUDIO Edition software that can be used for everything from design creation to output. VersaWorks® 6 software – Roland DG's most powerful RIP to date – also comes standard, offering a simple drag-and-drop interface and a host of useful features and production tools that help streamline workflow, improve productivity, and increase ease of use.

In addition, BD-8 and BY-20 users have access to Roland DG Connect, a cloud-based application that allows you to gain a detailed understanding of your entire print operation while keeping your device running at optimum performance to reduce downtime and improve overall work efficiency.

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware, and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. For more information on Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

