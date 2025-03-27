Roland DGA Announces New VersaWorks 7 RIP Software and Roland DG Connect Platform

Newly updated Roland DG VersaWorks 7 RIP now available for macOS as well as Windows OS. Completely redesigned Roland DG Connect Platform includes new user interface and additional features and resources.

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DGA Corporation, a leading provider of wide-format inkjet printers, printer/cutters, and other innovative digital technologies, has announced the release of newly updated Roland DG VersaWorks® 7 RIP software as well as the launch of the redesigned Roland DG Connect platform. Together, these advancements further enhance the overall Roland DG user experience by optimizing device and operational performance, improving print output quality, and increasing ease of use and convenience.

"VersaWorks 7 software, which can be downloaded from the Roland DG Connect Hub, has been upgraded to meet customers' increasing requirements for on-demand printing and timely, flexible production," said Scott Burgess, Roland DGA's Software Product Manager. "This software offers greater functionality and ease of use to better serve the diverse and individualized needs of not only print professionals, but also those who have never been involved in the print industry, such as retailers, interior decorators, and educators. The expanded Roland DG Connect platform offers a multitude of added-value and growth opportunities that enable users to realize an ideal output environment, interact with others and exchange information, conduct commerce, get needed support, and much more."

VersaWorks 7 RIP Software

Included with all new Roland DG inkjet printers, and available as a free upgrade to existing customers using compatible models, VersaWorks 7 offers greater capabilities, more intuitive operation, and support for both macOS and Windows OS. It optimizes the capabilities of Roland DG printers, ink, and media, ensuring unsurpassed print quality, productivity, and ease of use. VersaWorks 7 boasts new and innovative features, while maintaining the outstanding functionality and usability of the previous version. Enhancements include the following:

Wide Variety of Color Settings: Features Roland DG's proprietary "True Rich Color," built-in PANTONE and Roland Color System libraries, and a "Nearest Color Finder" function that automatically generates specified spot colors for fast and accurate color matching of brand logos.

Easier Navigation: Redesigned to be even more intuitive for both experienced VersaWorks users and those using the RIP for the first time. The new home screen allows users to check the operating status of up to four printers and remaining ink levels at a glance.

Increased Memory and macOS Support: Memory usage has been increased by over 62% compared to the previous version, enabling users to take full advantage of the latest processing capabilities of both Windows OS and macOS (which Roland DG Connect now supports). Users can output even large file sizes and complex data smoothly in high definition or print multiple jobs faster and in higher volumes by processing up to four data files and outputting to four printers at the same time.

Secure Output Data Storage: VersaWorks 7 output data is stored securely in the cloud of Roland DG Connect – a comprehensive print operation platform that provides helpful ink and media usage tools, self-maintenance features, cost analysis, easy job back-up and setting options, and much more.

For additional information on VersaWorks 7, or to download the software for free starting today (customers using devices compatible with VersaWorks 7 only), visit: https://www.rolanddga.com/versaworks7.

New Roland DG Connect Platform

The new Roland DG Connect gives print professionals everything they need to create, optimize, and grow – all in one easy-to-access, simple-to-use platform. Below is an overview of the tools and features:

Printer Management: Provides a Device Dashboard, remote monitoring/control, and multi-user options that enable users to stay on top of their print operations.

Essential Apps to Power Your Print Business: Offers seamless access to software for managing, automating, and optimizing print production, such as VersaWorks 7, PrintAutoMate, and Flexi Designer.

Business Data and Operational Intelligence: Quickly track performance, analyze costs, and monitor trends with detailed dashboards designed to help any print business run efficiently.

Marketplace: An e-commerce store where users can buy and sell products and solutions for print production, ranging from consumables and accessories, to software, service contracts, and more.

Maintenance and Cloud Storage: Provides features and resources for keeping Roland DG printers running at peak performance, such as a device health check, firmware updates, self-maintenance tools, and VersaWorks backup.

Media Inventory Management: Enables users to track and manage their media usage, reduce waste, and ensure they have the materials ready for every job.

Support: Offers chat support, real-time troubleshooting, product diagnostics, warranty status information, product manuals, and more.

Academy: Easy and instant access to a constantly growing library of educational content and videos designed to support Roland DG users and help them grow their businesses.

To learn more about the redesigned Roland DG Connect platform, or to get started as a user, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dgconnect.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. For more information on Roland DG Americas or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA