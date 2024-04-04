Roland DGA Announces North American Availability of New EU-1000MF High-Volume UV Flatbed Printer

"The EU-1000MF and its cost-effective E-US inks will allow users to create customer-pleasing output, expand their product offerings, and take productivity and profitability to a whole new level." – Jay Roberts, UV Printer Product Manager - Roland DGA Post this

The EU-1000MF boasts innovative technologies, premium components, and a host of advanced features that optimize performance, streamline workflow, and ensure safe operation. Users have the option of choosing from multiple versions available with either six or four printheads in a staggered, two-row configuration (offered at different price points). Both versions feature two selectable print modes – standard or high quality – to suit varying media and production needs. For precision printing, the EU-1000MF is equipped with a Four-Zone Electronic Vacuum Bed that automatically adds air suction and support to maximize media stability. Consistent placement of boards and panels is ensured by Media Alignment Pins that pop up at the touch of a button for automatic print alignment to the origin point. Other noteworthy features include a Liquid-Cooled LED Lamp System for longer lamp life and faster curing, a Print Head Protection System that detects media collision, a White Ink Agitation System, a Side Table Control Station for convenient machine management, and a Four-Quadrant Safety Emergency Stop System for increased safety.

Users will also appreciate the SAi Flexiprint Plus Roland DG Edition software that comes bundled with the EU-1000MF. This powerful, user-friendly RIP includes Pantone® libraries, intuitive tiling, scaling, and cropping, plus a multitude of additional tools and features that enhance print quality, ease of use, and production capability.

"By introducing the new EU-1000MF, Roland DGA is giving customers exactly what they've been asking for – an advanced, high-volume UV flatbed at an affordable price," said Roland DGA's UV Printer Product Manager, Jay Roberts. "The EU-1000MF and its cost-effective E-US inks will allow users to create customer-pleasing output, expand their product offerings, and take productivity and profitability to a whole new level."

Those attending ISA International Sign Expo 2024 in Orlando, Florida can get a firsthand look at the EU-1000MF in action. Roland DGA will be demonstrating the impressive capabilities of this advanced UV flatbed in its booth (#1423), along with other new and innovative Roland DG products.

To learn more about the new EU-1000MF flatbed UV printer visit https://www.rolanddga.com/EU-1000MF. For more information on Roland DGA Corporation, or Roland DGA's complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

