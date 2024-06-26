Roland DGA Announces North American Availability of New VersaOBJECT CO-i Series UV Flatbed Printers

"Our new CO-i Series UV flatbeds provide a versatile solution to meet the increasing demand for individualized, rapid, on-demand printing," – Jay Roberts, UV Printer Product Manager - Roland DGA Post this

CO-i Series flatbeds are also equipped with innovative features that help ensure high-quality output and simple, safe operation. Each model features a touch panel that is integrated into the printer's ergonomically designed table, eliminating the need for a separate control tower and allowing for efficient production in print environments with limited workspace. Users will also appreciate the CO-i printer's anti-static bar as well as its automated printhead cleaning function – improvements that streamline workflow while minimizing maintenance requirements.

The CO-i Series flatbeds direct-print colorful, eye-catching graphics onto virtually any type of material, including plastic, wood, canvas, vinyl, paper, and more. An onboard Primer ink optimizes adhesion on materials that were previously difficult to print on, such as glass and metal, making it easy to personalize consumer products or customize industrial products and parts, interior decor, signs and graphics, POP displays, packaging, and other short-run production items.

Precision ink firing ensures stunning image quality and high color saturation, while powerful LED lamps cure the UV ink instantly, enabling users to accurately reproduce the finest details – from small text to elaborately textured patterns and gradations.

The CO-i Series supports CMYKOrRe as well as Gloss, White, and Primer specialty inks. The Gloss ink allows users to incorporate stunning finishing effects, including unique textures and simulated embossing, into their prints. High-opacity White ink is often used as a base coat when printing on transparent film or dark objects, while Orange and Red widen the color gamut for precise brand color reproduction and rich, vivid color expression.

All VersaOBJECT CO-i printers come with VersaWorks® 6 software, Roland DG's powerful and intuitive RIP, which processes PDF, EPS, PS files at high speeds and auto-generates White, Gloss and Primer layers. The CO-i Series also supports cloud-based services, including Roland DG Connect, for more efficient business operations and growth, including better technical support, operational visibility, easy profit calculations, and more. It also features PrintAutoMate for businesses like e-commerce sites that manage a wide variety of data, media, and products, and require continuous output in large batches.

"Our new CO-i Series UV flatbeds provide a versatile solution to meet the increasing demand for individualized, rapid, on-demand printing," said Roland DGA's UV Printer Product Manager, Jay Roberts. "They offer shorter production times, reduced costs, and lower environmental impact while expanding product decoration possibilities, enabling users to maximize their creative options and grow their businesses."

Those attending PRINTING United can get a firsthand look at the CO-i Series printers in action. Roland DGA will be demonstrating the impressive capabilities of these advanced UV flatbeds in its booth (# SL10088), along with other new and popular Roland DG products.

For more information on the new VersaOBJECT CO-i Series UV flatbed printers, visit http://www.rolanddga.com/COi-Series. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation, or Roland DGA's complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DGA Corporation

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA Corporation