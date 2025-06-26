Roland DGA Announces the Launch of All-New DIMENSE DA-640 Dimensional Surface Printer

"At present, only about 5% of wallpaper printing has been digitalized, so there is tremendous growth and profit potential for the high-end digital printing of interior surfaces." – Kitt Jones, Roland DGA's Segment Manager of Interior Design and Surface Decoration. Post this

"Roland DG developed the DIMENSE DA-640 in response to growing demand within the hospitality, commercial, residential, and retail sectors for unique indoor settings that reflect individual styles, stand out, and create a lasting impression," said Kitt Jones, Roland DGA's Segment Manager of Interior Design and Surface Decoration. "Together with its specialized DIMENSE media and inks, this revolutionary machine creates wallcoverings, fine art, displays, roll-up banners, and more with incredible visual and tactile appeal in one simple, seamless process. It's a cutting-edge system that gives not only interior designers and architects, but also print providers, the ability to supply what the marketplace is asking for and profit significantly."

The DA-640 unlocks the potential of full-color dimensional printing, enabling on-demand production of textured interior surfaces without requiring specialized design skills. From "one-offs" to large-quantity repeatable projects, this printer broadens creative possibilities beyond standard surface printing by allowing you to utilize your own designs, ready-made artwork, or customizable creations. Users can enhance prints with embossed effects and customize single-pass four-color prints or structure-only paintable media with the DIMENSE solution. This creates unique, attention-grabbing finishes that command premium prices and foster customer loyalty.

DA-640 users can choose from a wide variety of specialized DIMENSE media available, such as matte, suede, silver, gold, pearl, and chameleon offerings. This lineup includes media that is compliant with the U.S. Type Ⅱ standard, which defines the performance of wallpaper for commercial applications and provides assurance that it offers a high level of scratch resistance. In addition to the DIMENSE media options, users can print on select third-party media, further increasing the DA-640's versatility and range of applications. Tension fabric and roll-up banners for indoor signs and displays are available for selecting the most appropriate media for different situations.

The DIMENSE digital printing solution is also eco-friendly, providing users with extra peace of mind. DIMENSE media is PVC-free, the CMYK inks are water-based resin, and the structural ink is butylene glycol-free and meets various safety standards, including AgBB, A+, UL, and GREENGUARD Gold "Unrestricted wallcoverings."

For ease of use, print data creation can be done not only in popular design applications, but also in the new Roland DG Connect Designer DIMENSE Module, which lets you create everything from simple designs to embossing layers and offers a visualizer for previewing the output effects before printing. VersaWorks® 7 software (now compatible with both Windows and maOS) is included with the DA-640 as well. This powerful, intuitive RIP allows anyone to easily set detailed print settings and produce high-quality output, so even first-time users can start printing immediately after installation. DA-640 users will also appreciate having access to Roland DG Connect – a comprehensive Cloud-based platform that provides real-time device monitoring, usage analytics, firmware updates, inventory management tools, and a host of additional features and resources.

"At present, only about 5% of wallpaper printing has been digitalized, so there is tremendous growth and profit potential for the high-end digital printing of interior surfaces," noted Jones. "The introduction of the DA-640 creates new opportunities to add texture and value to a wide range of applications and makes the DIMENSE solution accessible to a wider group of potential users."

Available now through authorized Roland DGA dealers, the DA-640 comes bundled with a BOFA air filtration unit, a set of DA-IA inks, and four different types of DIMENSE media (Matte Extra, Pearl Type II, Pearl Textile and Suede). Backed by Roland DG's legendary reliability, unmatched support, and an expanding eco-system of digital tools and materials, the DA-640 is more than printer – it's a business growth machine.

To learn more about the new DIMENSE DA-640, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/da-640. For more information on Roland DGA or Roland DGA's complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA