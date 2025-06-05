Roland DGA Announces the Launch of Two New VersaSTUDIO Desktop Devices

"The introduction of these two versatile, affordable, and simple-to-use desktop printers expands and strengthens our VersaSTUDIO product lineup," Daniel Valade, Product Manager of Digital Print - Roland DGA Post this

The BD-12 UV flatbed printer is designed for high-definition direct-to-object printing on a vast array of three-dimensional objects up to A4 size and four inches (102 mm) in height, such as smartphone covers, notepads, sports memorabilia, giftware, fashion accessories, and promotional items. Optional rotary devices are also available that allow users to print easily and effectively on cylindrical objects up to two inches (50 mm) in diameter, such as cosmetics and travel items. The BD-12 benefits from specially formulated EUV5 UV inks in CMYK and White that are compatible with a range of materials, from soft goods like fabric and leather to hard goods such as wood and plastics. Users can also take advantage of EUV5 clear ink to incorporate gloss or matte finishes and eye-catching special effects, including simulated 3D embossing, into their prints. An optional Primer ink is available as well, for better adhesion when printing directly on glass and metal objects.

"The introduction of these two versatile, affordable, and simple-to-use desktop printers expands and strengthens our VersaSTUDIO product lineup," said Roland DGA's Product Manager of Digital Print, Daniel Valade. "Whether you're an entrepreneur, a company owner who wants to improve control and profitability by bringing outsourced production in-house, or an educational supervisor seeking to expose students to the latest STEAM technologies, these printers will increase your creative opportunities and help take your business or program to the next level."

Both the BN2-30 and BD-12 are equipped with technologically advanced printheads that deliver high-resolution output and offer multiple print modes ideal for different applications, making it easy for anyone to achieve professional-quality results. These machines are also designed for simple operation and optimum convenience. Each device has only a single power button – all other functions are performed with the included Utility software, which features easy-to-understand icons and quick, intuitive access to menu items.

The BN2-30 and BD-12 also come standard with FlexiDESIGNER VersaSTUDIO Edition software that can be used for everything from design creation to printing, as well as VersaWorks 7 – Roland DG's most advanced, user-friendly RIP software to date. VersaWorks 7, which now supports both Windows and macOS, is packed with powerful tools and features that help maximize print quality, improve efficiency, and increase productivity. With FlexiDESIGNER and VersaWorks 7 included, even those who have never used design and output software before can create the items they desire quickly and easily.

Users also have access to Roland DG Connect, a comprehensive cloud-based platform that enables print professionals to manage their entire print operations with a single app. Roland DG Connect provides you with a detailed understanding of your printers while keeping your devices running at peak performance, reducing downtime, and maximizing efficiency. It also puts everything you need to create, optimize, and grow – from real-time monitoring and business insights to inventory management tools and seamless support – at your fingertips.

The BN2-30 and BD-12 are priced to be affordable for first-time users. Both products are also backed up by comprehensive manufacturer warranties, and optional extended maintenance contracts are available for extra peace of mind.

To learn more about the new VersaSTUDIO BN2-30, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/bn2-30. For more information on the new BD-12, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/bd-12.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. To learn more about Roland DGA or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DG Corporation

With the purpose of "To Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide," Roland DG Corporation strives to bring new opportunities to society through digital solutions that make it easy for anyone to create things. The company's inkjet printers and printer/cutters are widely used in a variety of visual communication fields, including signage and interior decoration. In the digital fabrication field, our inkjet printers, cutting machines, and 3D digital fabrication tools enable the personalization and customization of items tailored to individual customer needs. By adopting a high-mix, low-volume, on-demand approach, Roland DG aims to create new applications. Recently, Roland DG has further expanded the digital transformation frontier. The company provides a cloud-based service to enhance customers' printing operations and profitability and a cloud-based production improvement solution offering the expertise of its proprietary production support system for small and medium-sized manufacturers.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA