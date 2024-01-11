Roland DGA Corporation Announces Launch of the VersaOBJECT MO-240 UV Printer

"With its increased productivity and ability to print high-definition graphics and text on such a wide variety of objects, the MO-240 is tailor-made for small-volume, high-mix production." – Dave Hawkes, UV Benchtop Printer Product Manager - Roland DGA Post this

The MO-240 features a 24" x 18" print area, enabling direct printing on three-dimensional objects up to eight inches thick. This expansive print space allows for printing on items that vary in size and shape. An optional Rotary Rack 2 unit is also available, making it simple to print on bottles, flasks, and other cylindrical objects with diameters ranging from 0.39 inches (10 mm) to 4.76 inches (121 mm).

Roland DG's EUV5 inks include Orange and Red in addition to CMYK, White and Gloss. By controlling Orange and Red as process colors, the color gamut is expanded by approximately 20 percent compared to CMYK printing, resulting in superior color reproduction and accuracy. The Gloss ink makes it easy for users to produce premium gloss or matte finishes and add unique textural and dimensional effects, including simulated embossing. Plus, EUV5 inks can be printed on a wide range of soft and hard materials, including plastic, paper, leather, wood, and many other substrates. When printing on glass and metal, users can employ primer ink to ensure optimum adhesion. The MO-240 printer's unmatched versatility makes it perfect for printing on a wide range of objects, such as smart phone cases, custom promotional items, leather bags, bottles, awards, electronic devices, control panels, membrane switches, and more.

Roland DG has also designed the MO-240 for ease of use. A 7-inch. full-color touch panel makes printer operation more intuitive, allowing quick access to print settings and maintenance functions. New automated cleaning functions keep the printhead in good condition, helping to ensure consistent print quality day in and day out. Additionally, the MO-240 comes with included VersaWorks® 6 professional RIP software, which streamlines the user's workflow by providing precise, high-speed processing of PDF, EPS, and PS files as well as auto-generation of White, Gloss, and Primer layers with the touch of a button.

"With its increased productivity and ability to print high-definition graphics and text on such a wide variety of objects, the MO-240 is tailor-made for small-volume, high-mix production," said Roland DGA's UV Benchtop Printer Product Manager, Dave Hawkes. "Whether you want to print directly on products for industrial applications or differentiate your offerings by customizing them with eye-catching graphics," this innovative device will get the job done efficiently and effectively, giving you an edge over the competition."

MO-240 users also have access to Roland DG Connect, an advanced machine monitoring app that helps you gain a detailed understanding of your entire print operation while also keeping your device running at optimum performance. Additionally, a new cloud-based software – PrintAutoMate – has recently been added to the Roland DG Connect suite, offering expanded benefits to customers who personalize various repeated items. Available with a Premium subscription to Roland DG Connect, PrintAutoMate dramatically improves work efficiency by eliminating the need to perform manual tasks like laying out multiple sets of print data with design software, organizing items to be printed into predefined fixtures, deciding on the order and timing of printing, and monitoring procedures and progress. With PrintAutoMate, you can automatically convert printing data into pre-registered fixture layout data, assign print jobs to several operators, and send print data to the VersaWorks 6 RIP with just one click.

For more information on the new VersaOBJECT MO-240 UV benchtop flatbed printer, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/MO-240. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

