Roland DGA Corporation Begins Sales and Support of DIMENSE Products

DIMENSE has also developed an exclusive line of PVC-free media – friendly to both the environment and people – for use with the Dimensor S printer. Several finishes of media are available, including matte, suede, metallic silver, metallic gold, pearlescent, and chameleon, enabling the production of a wide variety of interior decorations, including wallpaper, point-of-purchase materials, and more. The lineup also includes textile media ideal for indoor signage like silicone edge graphics, canvases, roll-up banners, and POP. Due to their compliance with safety standards such as AgBB and A+ certification, these media can be used safely in a variety of indoor situations.

"The Dimensor S printer offers an exciting creative breakthrough in the creation of wallcoverings and interior design elements. The textural and dimensional effects it produces are not only visually stunning, they also have incredible tactile appeal like the industry has never seen before," said Roland DGA Vice President of New Market and Business Development, Dave Edmondson. "You can also paint over the embossed output from the Dimensor S with commonly available paints to create additional artistic effects."

Edmondson is also quick to point out the potential for substantial growth of digitally printed wallpaper in the interior design market. "At present, less than five percent of wallpaper printing has been digitalized. However, we expect demand for this new way to create wallpaper to increase significantly over the coming years," he noted. "More and more people are seeking ways to create highly unique and innovative spaces in commercial facilities, offices, and residences. We see digital printing – including the revolutionary technologies of DG DIMENSE – as the leading advanced technology to help these customers turn their visions into reality."

For more information on the DIMENSE large-format digital printing solution, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dimensor-s. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DGA Corporation

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware, and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

Roland DG Corporation is the world's leading provider of digital printing solutions. The company's inkjet printers, printer/cutters and cutting machines are widely used to create a broad range of promotional items including banners, signs, vehicle graphics, stickers, and labels, and to provide customization services for apparel and personal items like smartphone cases. Recently, Roland DG has embarked on a promising new digital transformation frontier with the launch of its cloud-based service called Roland DG Connect which improves customer satisfaction and fosters success by providing a more comfortable and stable operating environment, improved workflow efficiency, increased business development and profitability. The company has also developed proprietary design and print management software which offers an unforgettable creative experience by enabling customers to design their own gifts, apparel, and treasured mementos.

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

