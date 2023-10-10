Roland DGA Corporation to Demonstrate its Latest and Greatest Digital Imaging Technologies at PRINTING United Expo 2023

"We're really looking forward to showing those at PRINTING United Expo 2023 the newest additions to the Roland DG product line and all the incredible things these devices can do." – Amado Lara, President - Roland DGA Corporation Tweet this

Along with all the cutting-edge products mentioned above, there will also be DG DIMENSE displays in the booth, as Roland DGA will be cross-promoting its new fellow Roland DG Group company. Those who want to see more of DG DIMENSE's unique wallcoverings and interior décor offerings can stop by the DG DIMENSE booth (#B4051).

Roland DGA booth visitors can also pick up vehicle-wrapping tips from the pros. Digital EFX Wraps will be conducting wrap demos daily, and the graphics crew from Richard Childress Racing will be wrapping an actual NASCAR race car with the team's latest sponsor designs on Thursday, Oct. 19.

"We're really looking forward to showing those at PRINTING United Expo 2023 the newest additions to the Roland DG product line and all the incredible things these devices can do," said Roland DGA President Amado Lara. "From state-of-the-art desktop machines like the new BN2 Series printer/cutters, which print four times faster than their predecessors and are even easier to use, to 64-inch UV flatbeds like the new CO Series models that can print on virtually anything up to 7.94 inches thick, attendees will be amazed by the capabilities of our cutting-edge technologies."

For more information on the products Roland DGA will be displaying at PRINTING United Expo 2023, a schedule of in-booth presentations, and more, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/shows. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DG Americas serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware, and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA Corporation