Roland DGA Introduces New VersaOBJECT MO-180 Benchtop UV Flatbed Printer

Made to bring out the best in the MO-180, EUV5 inks include Orange and Red as well as CMYK, White, and Gloss. By controlling the Orange and Red inks as process colors, color gamut is expanded by approximately 20% compared to CMYK printing, opening up new creative opportunities and improving color accuracy. The MO-180's Gloss inks make it easy to produce premium gloss or matte finishes, unique textures, and eye-catching 3D embossed effects. EUV5 inks can also be printed on a vast array of soft and rigid substrates ranging from plastic, paper, and leather to wood, glass, and metal. To ensure optimum results when direct-printing on challenging substrates like glass and metal, an onboard Primer ink option is available. Roland DG also offers specially formulated, cost-effective V-BOND inks for the MO-180 (available in CMYK, White, and Gloss only), which offer increased scratch resistance and are CPSIA/Toy Safety compliant.

With its 8-inch clearance, 18" x 12" (458 mm x 305 mm) print area, and ability to accommodate tall fixtures for printing on items of various shapes, the MO-180 allows for maximum versatility. An optional rotary axis unit makes it easier than ever to direct-print effectively on cylindrical objects like bottles and flasks ranging from a minimum diameter of 0.39 inches (10 mm) to a maximum diameter of 4.76 inches (121 mm).

Unsurpassed ease of use also comes standard with the MO-180. A 7-inch full-color touchscreen panel allows quick, intuitive access to print settings, maintenance operations, and other important functions. Users will also appreciate the MO-180's new automatic cleaning function, which helps keep the printheads in prime condition to ensure consistent print quality.

The MO-180 comes bundled with newly released VersaWorks® 7 software – Roland DG's most powerful, user-friendly RIP to date. VersaWorks 7 is packed with state-of-the-art features and tools that help improve print quality and streamline production worfklows. In addition to making this latest version more intuitive than ever, Roland DG has incorporated advancements that facilitate on-demand printing and timely, flexible production. VersaWorks 7 allows for precise, high-speed processing of PF, EPS, and PS files and auto-generates White, Gloss, and Primer layers with the touch of a button. In addition to its Windows OS compatibility, VersaWorks 7 is now available for macOS, increasing convenience and usability for more customers.

MO-180 users can take advantage of cloud-based services like the newly enhanced Roland DG Connect, which provides print professionals with the tools they need to create, optimize, and grow – all in one easily accessible, simple-to-use platform. Roland DG Connect puts innovative tools, features, and resources at the user's fingertips, including a Device Dashboard that helps keep any Roland DG device operating at peak performance, remote monitoring capabilities, easy access to important business data and operational intelligence, an e-commerce marketplace where users can buy and sell products for print production, media inventory tracking and management, real-time chat support, and much more.

"The new MO-180 perfectly complements the larger MO-240 benchtop flatbed we introduced late last year, offering customers a more compact option for producing a variety of high value-added items in small to medium lots," said Roland DGA's UV Printer Product Manager, Philip Chu. "Combining outstanding versatility and productivity with high print quality and low operating costs, the MO-180 is ideal for any business that wants to customize a vast array of substrates and objects with vibrant, detailed graphics. Plus, like all Roland DG printers, its easy to use, ultra-reliable, and comes with the best service and support in the industry."

To learn more about the new VersaOBJECT MO-180, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/mo-series. For more information on Roland DGA or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA