Roland DGA Introduces New VersaSTUDIO BN2 Series Desktop Printer/Cutters to Make Professional Graphics Production More Accessible

"The BN2 Series enables those with little or no printing experience to quickly and consistently deliver professional-quality graphics," – Daniel Valade, Roland DGA Product Manager of Digital Print Tweet this

Customers can choose from two models, the CMYK plus White 5-color BN2-20 and the CMYK 4-color BN2-20A, according to their needs. Design and output software that would normally have to be purchased separately are included as standard – BN2 buyers receive FlexiDESIGNER VersaSTUDIO Edition and VersaWorks® 6 – making investing in a BN2 Series device affordable for those just getting started. A comprehensive one-year manufacturer's warranty is also provided, with options to purchase cost-saving extended warranties for added peace of mind.

"The BN2 Series enables those with little or no printing experience to quickly and consistently deliver professional-quality graphics," said Roland DGA's Product Manager of Digital Print, Daniel Valade. "These next-generation devices are significantly faster and even easier to use than the original BN printer/cutters. Installation and set-up are also a breeze, so users can begin creating graphics at a professional level shortly after taking their BN2 out of the box."

Users will appreciate the simple design of BN2 Series devices. All functions can be easily performed with the included Utility software, which supports convenient operation through intuitive icons and provides quick access to the menu items. In addition, BN2 printer/cutters are intelligently designed to allow a variety of tasks – from ink loading and media setup to maintenance – to be performed from the front of the device for easier access and increased convenience. Both the BN2-20 and BN2-20A come bundled with feature-filled, user-friendly software that can be used for everything from design creation to output.

Roland DG Connect, a cloud-based service is also included. This app allows users to gain a detailed understanding of their entire print operations, while also keeping Roland DG devices running at optimum performance. Roland DG Connect is specially designed to integrate seamlessly with the BN2, reducing downtime and improving efficiency with a machine monitoring assistant that works in complete harmony with your printer/cutter.

"All VersaSTUDIO desktop digital solutions, including the new BN2s, are uniquely engineered to allow anyone to easily do what could only be accomplished previously by those with special skills and experience," noted Valade. "The BN2 printer/cutters perfectly complement the other state-of-the-art products within our VersaSTUDIO family – which include not only inkjets, but also cutters, engravers, metal printers, and foil transfer decorators – all powerful, simple-to-use devices with small footprints and affordable price tags."

For more information on the new BN2 Series desktop printer/cutters, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/bn2. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DG Americas serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, trophies, and giftware; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA Corporation