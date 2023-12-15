Roland DGA Once Again Named One of the "Top Workplaces" in Orange County by The Orange County Register

"Establishing and maintaining a positive, collaborative, and inclusive work culture and environment has always been a high priority for Roland DGA." – Amado Lara, President - Roland DGA Corporation Post this

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 Wide-format imaging leader Roland DGA Corporation, a leading provider of digital inkjet printers, vinyl cutters, dental milling machines, engravers, and other innovative devices, has been named one of Orange County's "Top Workplaces" for 2023 by the Orange County Register. This marks the 10th time Roland DGA has received this recognition from the region's largest newspaper. This year, a total of 4,231 organizations were invited to survey their employees for Top Workplace consideration, with just 146 of these companies earning this prestigious recognition.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by The Orange County Register's employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. This confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. Employers are ranked among groupings of similar size and those that score high enough are recognized as Top Workplaces.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Roland DGA's President, Amado Lara agrees with Rubino. "Being named one of the top workplaces in Orange County says a lot about a company," noted Lara. "Establishing and maintaining a positive, collaborative, and inclusive work culture and environment has always been a high priority for Roland DGA. "We are firm believers that these factors directly impact not only the happiness and satisfaction of our staff, but also things like overall productivity and how we interact with our customers."

The Orange County Register published its list of Top Workplaces for 2023 on December 8, 2023. To view the complete list or obtain additional details regarding the program, visit https://www.ocregister.com/2023/12/08/top-workplaces-2023-see-all-146-orange-county-company-winners. For more information on Roland DGA Corporation or the Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About Roland DGA Corporation

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA Corporation