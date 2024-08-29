Roland DGA Provides Printing Technology for YR to Offer On-Site Apparel Personalization at the US Open of Tennis

"Together with YR's innovative software, they [Roland DG VersaSTUDIO BY-20 printers] form a system that is giving US Open visitors the opportunity to design and print personalized apparel and accessories in real time." – Amado Lara, President - Roland DGA Corporation Post this

The US Open, renowned for its blend of tradition and innovation, serves as the perfect venue for Roland DGA and YR to combine their respective areas of expertise to take on-demand product personalization to a whole new level.

"Our VersaSTUDIO BY-20 printers are compact, powerful machines that offer unsurpassed precision and efficiency for apparel decoration," said Roland DGA President Amado Lara. "Together with YR's innovative software, they form a system that is giving US Open visitors the opportunity to design and print personalized apparel and accessories in real time."

Tim Williams, CEO of YR, is excited about partnering with Roland DGA to create a new kind of experience for US Open fans. "We're thrilled about teaming up with a digital imaging leader and bringing our technology to this prestigious event," Williams said. "Our omnichannel software, combined with the capabilities of the VersaSTUDIO BY-20 printers, allows us to offer a truly unique and personalized experience for fans, reflecting our commitment to innovation in the custom printing industry."

The cutting-edge technologies that Roland DGA and YR have brought to the US Open make it easy for fans to create something special that they can take home as a memento of their experience. Visitors are able to create designs in multiple locations around the US Open venue using the YR software on large touch screens or their own devices. All orders are then routed to a central print facility, built by YR, on-site at the US Open. The YR software platform controls all the order management and routing, automatically managing the printing process in real time.

About the VersaSTUDIO BY-20

The Roland DG VersaSTUDIO BY-20 is a versatile, desktop direct-to-film printer designed for high-quality, on-demand printing. It offers a compact yet powerful solution for producing vibrant, durable prints on a variety of materials, making it ideal for commercial and event-based applications. To learn more about the BY-20, or Roland DG America's complete line of advanced digital imaging devices, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About YR

YR is a global leader in providing software solutions for on-demand, product customization and real-time visualization. YR is the only true omnichannel platform for product customization specializing in in-store retail, brand activations and ecomm. YR's technology empowers brands and consumers to create unique products quickly and easily, driving engagement and enhancing customer experience. The YR platform is a set of software tools that brands and retailers can pick and choose from, to manage the whole end to end process of product customization. To learn more, visit https://thisisyr.com.

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 949-727-2100, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

