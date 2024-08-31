Roland DGA To Demonstrate New Digital Imaging Technologies, Feature Unique Displays, and Conduct Live Demonstrations at the 2024 PRINTING United Expo

"Along with showing them [attendees] the incredible things our state-of-the-art devices can do, we'll be featuring inspiring exhibits and hosting special guests to provide new application and business ideas they can use to take their operations to the next level." – Amado Lara, Roland DGA President Post this

Show-goers can also check out unique textured and dimensional DG DIMENSE prints on display throughout the Roland DGA booth. The DG DIMENSE digital print solution is centered around the advanced Dimensor S texture printer, which works in combination with DIMENSE water-based inks and specialized media to create wallcoverings and other design elements with amazing visual and tactile appeal. In addition, the surface design and digital printing specialists from Western Sensibility will be in the booth, showcasing their latest work printed on Roland DG inkjets, and advising print professionals who want to add interior design applications to their product offerings.

Roland DGA will also be displaying new VersaOBJECT CO-i Series and MO-240 flatbed UV printers – both of which are capable of printing vibrant, detailed graphics and eye-catching special effects directly on a vast array of substrates and three-dimensional objects. The company's new VersaSTUDIO desktop machines will be front and center as well, including the versatile BN2 Series printer/cutters, the BY-20 direct-to-film printer for apparel decoration, and the BD-8 UV flatbed for product customization. This year, visitors can stop by the VersaSTUDIO product section of the Roland DGA booth, upload an image from their smartphone, and have it printed out as a sticker on a BN2 using "Sticker Builder" software from Antigro Designer. Representatives from Antigro Designer will also be on hand to answer any questions about this software, which enables users to create custom-shaped stickers that are print-ready and cut-ready files without the use of a design software such as Adobe Illustrator.

Of course, booth visitors can see Roland DG's most popular wide-format inkjets in action, including the latest additions to the expanded TrueVIS™ printer family – the LG Series UV printer/cutters and AP-640 latex printer – which have joined the best-selling VG3 and SG3 eco-solvent models within this series.

Those into vehicle graphics will enjoy attending the live, in-booth wrap demonstrations Roland DGA will be hosting daily. The pros from Digital EFX will be transforming a Tesla Cybertruck with vivid graphics printed on a Roland DG TrueVIS VG3 and AP-640. On the first day of the show, the Digital EFX crew will be doing a complete "bumper to bumper" wrap of the Cybertruck with assistance from the "Masters of Branding" (MOB) vehicle graphics installers group.

Roland DGA also encourages Expo attendees to visit the DG DIMENSE booth (# SL11041), where they can see a Dimensor S texture printer produce one-of-a-kind wallcoverings, view additional examples of the stunning interior design output this system creates, obtain expert business advice, and more.

"We are extremely excited about what we have in store for those attending this year's show," said Roland DGA President Amado Lara. "Along with showing them the incredible things our state-of-the-art devices can do, we'll be featuring inspiring exhibits and hosting special guests to provide new application and business ideas they can use to take their operations to the next level."

To learn more about the devices Roland DGA will be displaying at the 2024 PRINTING United Expo, planned booth activities, and more, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/shows. For more information on Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

