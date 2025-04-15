Roland DGA to Feature New High-Productivity Inkjets for Eco-Solvent, UV, and Direct-to-Film Printing, Live Vehicle Wrap Demonstrations, and More at ISA Sign Expo 2025

"ISA is a great opportunity for Roland DGA to show how our technology can make it easier, faster, and more cost effective to produce everything from eye-catching signage and displays to vibrant customized products and apparel." – Dan Burmeister, President - Roland DGA Post this

Print professionals looking to expand their product offerings won't want to miss the new Roland DG TY-300 direct-to-film printer for apparel and textile decoration. This best-in-class DTF device offers unparalleled performance, productivity, and cost-efficiency, delivering stunning graphics and bold designs for heat transfer onto a wide range of materials. The TY-300 can be paired with the Roland DG-tested and approved RDTSF800 shaker oven (available at a special bundle price) for an automated DTF system that puts on-demand customization at the user's fingertips.

Show-goers can also check out the latest Roland DG UV flatbed printers, including state-of-the-art benchtop models from the VersaOBJECT™ MO Series. The MO-240 – an incredibly versatile and productive flatbed with an 8-inch carriage clearance that's unbeatable for product customization will be on display. A new MO-180 benchtop flatbed is also available, which offers the same great features and capabilities as the MO-240 in a more compact package. Roland DG's large-format UV flatbeds will be front and center at as well, such as the VersaOBJECT CO-300i-F2, which can print directly on objects up to 9.5 inches thick, and the EU-1000MF – a high-volume flatbed that direct-prints on a variety of substrates and 3D objects, including media up to 96" x 48" and 3.74 inches high.

Roland DGA will also be demonstrating the impressive capabilities of the DG DIMENSE Dimensor S texture printer, which in combination with eco-friendly DIMENSE water-based inks and proprietary PVC-free DIMENSE media, enables users to create stunning dimensional wallcoverings, wall art, and more in a single, seamless process. In addition, Roland DGA will be hosting live, in-booth DIMENSE "paintable media" demonstrations throughout the show.

Of course, Roland DG's most popular products will also be on display, including VG3 Series and LG Series printer/cutters from the TrueVIS family and compact yet powerful VersaSTUDIO desktop eco-solvent, UV, and direct-to-film devices.

Those who visit Roland DGA's booth can also pick up vehicle graphics tips from the pros. This year, the experts from Digital EFX Wraps will be working their magic on new Volkswagen ID Buzz minivan using stunning graphics produced on a TrueVIS printer/cutter.

"ISA is a great opportunity for Roland DGA to show how our technology can make it easier, faster, and more cost effective to produce everything from eye-catching signage and displays to vibrant customized products and apparel," said Roland DGA's President, Dan Burmeister. "We will show how Roland DG users can increase their customer reach and their own profitability."

In addition to exhibiting at the ISA Sign Expo, Roland DGA will be sponsoring the sign and graphics industry's annual "ISA Rocks" party on Thursday night, April 24, which gives attendees the opportunity to get together after show hours to mingle, network, and enjoy great food, an open bar, and a live band.

For additional details on the products Roland DGA will be displaying at the upcoming ISA Sign Expo and planned booth activities, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/shows.

