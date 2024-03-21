Roland DGA to Show New EU-1000MF Flatbed for the First Time in North America, Display its "DIMENSE Wall," and Conduct NASCAR Wrap Demonstrations at ISA Sign Expo 2024

The Latest additions to the Company's TrueVIS Printer Family, New VersaOBJECT flatbed printers, and Next Generation VersaSTUDIO Desktop Devices Will Also be on Display
IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wide-format imaging leader Roland DGA's newest and most innovative products will be on display at one of the sign and graphics industry's most important events – ISA International Sign Expo 2024 – which will take place April 10-12 at Orlando, Florida's Orange County Convention Center. Visitors to the Roland DGA booth (#1423) can get a firsthand look at the latest Roland DG digital technologies, gain insightful product and business advice from company experts, obtain various print samples, watch live vehicle wrap demonstrations, and more.
At this year's Expo, Roland DGA will show its new high-volume UV flatbed printer – the EU-1000MF – for the first time to a U.S. audience. The company will also display new versatile and productive UV printers from the VersaOBJECT™ Series, the latest eco-solvent, UV, and resin/latex inkjets to join the TrueVIS™ printer family, and new compact yet powerful desktop devices like the BN2 Series printer/cutters, the BD-8 UV flatbed for product customization, and the BY-20 direct-to-film printer for apparel decoration.
Show-goers can also check out examples of unique dimensional wallcoverings and other eye-catching interior décor items produced by the DG DIMENSE texture printing solution, which will be on display in the Roland DGA booth. This revolutionary patented system, comprised of the Dimensor S texture printer, eco-friendly water-based inks, and specialized media (all available from Roland DGA) – enables users to create stunning 3D textured prints and full-color graphics in a single step.
The vehicle graphics pros from Louisville, Kentucky-based Digital EFX Wraps will be in the Roland DGA booth as well, conducting daily wrap demonstrations. Attendees can see these talented print professionals work their magic as they wrap a real NASCAR race car with graphic designs from the Richard Childress Racing team.
"It's best to see our machines in action to fully realize and appreciate their amazing capabilities," said Roland DGA President Amado Lara. "With their advanced features, intuitive software, and simple operation, Roland DG devices make enhancing a vast array of substrates with vibrant, detailed graphics easier and more cost effective than ever. Whether you want to print signs and displays, personalize a smartphone or drinking flask, create custom apparel, wrap a vehicle, or transform a residential or commercial space with one-of-a-kind textured wallcoverings, we've got the perfect printer for you and your business."
For more information on the products Roland DGA will be displaying at ISA International Sign Expo 2024, plus a schedule of in-booth presentations and demonstrations, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/shows. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.
About Roland DGA Corporation
Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware, and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.
Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307
