Roland DGA to Showcase Exciting New Products Designed to Optimize Image Quality, Productivity, and Profitability at PRINTING United Expo 2025

Booth visitors can also experience the new DIMENSE DA-640 – a revolutionary dimensional surface printer that makes producing one-of-a-kind textured signage, SEG displays, and wall wraps fast, easy, and cost effective. The DA-640 works in combination with specialized DIMENSE media and eco-friendly water-based inks to deliver stunning output with incredible visual and tactile appeal in one simple, seamless process.

Other popular Roland DG products will also be on display, including the versatile TrueVIS LG-640 roll-to-roll UV printer/cutter, advanced wide-format UV flatbed printers from the VersaOBJECT CO-i Series, and more. In addition, Roland DGA will be conducting live, in-booth vehicle wrap and DIMENSE media painting demonstrations multiple times daily during the Expo.

A new addition to this year's Roland DGA booth will be "The Profit Center," a section dedicated to familiarizing end users with recently introduced Roland DG technological tools and helping customers better understand the tremendous ROI possible with Roland DG solutions. Company experts will be on hand to provide demonstrations of cutting-edge features in the Roland DG Connect platform and VersaWorks® RIP software developed to help print businesses effectively manage operations, get the most out of their machines, and increase profits.

"We can certainly tell you about all the incredible things Roland DG devices can do, but we'd much rather show you," said Roland DGA President Dan Burmeister. "The PRINTING United Expo provides a great opportunity for both existing and prospective customers to see our newest devices in action and fully appreciate their tremendous capabilities. By simply stopping by our booth, print professionals can gain a true appreciation of how Roland DG technologies can help them optimize output quality, expand their product offerings, take productivity to a higher level, and make more money."

To learn more about the Roland DG products that will be on display at PRINTING United 2025, view the schedule of live demonstrations, or obtain a free pass to the show, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/shows.

