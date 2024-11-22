Roland DGA's DG DIMENSE Technology Wins Inspire Award for Best Wallcoverings/Wall Treatment at Boutique Design New York (BDNY) Trade Fair and Conference

Coveted Awards Recognize the Most Innovative and Exciting Exhibitors at Important Boutique Hotel Design Event.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland DGA's DG DIMENSE technology was honored with an NKBA Manhattan Inspire Award for "Best Wallcoverings/Wall Treatment" at Boutique Design New York (BDNY) 2024, the leading trade fair and conference for boutique hotel design, which took place November 10-11 in New York City's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Produced by the NKBA-Manhattan Chapter and sponsored by aspire design and home magazine, the Inspire awards recognize the most innovative and exciting exhibitors at this important event, with a focus on all the categories beyond kitchen and bath that inspire designers to do their best work. The winners were selected by NKBA Programs Co-chair Diana Mosher and a panel of esteemed judges based on a variety of criteria, including functional, sustainable, and aesthetic considerations.

DG DIMENSE, a Roland DG Group company, offers revolutionary digital printing technology that allows users to produce one-of-a-kind textured wallcoverings, wall art, and other interior design elements, as well as eye-catching signage, displays, packaging, and more. Centered around the advanced Dimensor S (which Roland DGA demonstrated at BDNY 2024), this patented solution combines a specialized inket printer, proprietary media, and specially formulated water-based inks to create 3D textured prints and full-color graphics in a single, seamless process. This sustainable, eco-friendly process is made possible by the unique interaction of the ink and media when heated to create a controllable raised surface. The printed images and graphics can foam up to 1.5 mm in height and 1.58 m in width, creating stunning visual and tactile effects.

"We are thrilled about receiving this prestigious award," said Roland DGA's Business Development and Co-Creation Manager, Kitt Jones. "DG DIMENSE represents the evolution of surface art, giving users the ability to design non-repeatable texture by controlling and manipulating the surface structure rather than laying ink, thus minimizing cost, reducing print times, and adding a new and exciting dimension to traditional printing."

To learn more about BDNY and the NKBA Manhattan Inspire Awards, or to view a complete list of winners, visit https://aspiremetro.com/winners-nkba-manhattan-inspire-awards-bdny. For more information on DG DIMENSE and the Dimensor S texture printer, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/products/printers/dimensor-s-printer.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. To learn more about Roland DGA or Roland DGA's complete product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

About BDNY

The Boutique Design New York (BDNY) is the leading trade fair and conference for boutique hotel design. A curated and creative event, BDNY brings designers, architects, purchasing agents, hoteliers, owners, and developers together with inventive manufacturers of interior design elements for hospitality. It's a celebration of not only the latest design trends, but also the visionaries and creators shaping the future of hospitality. To learn more about BDNY, visit https://bdny.com.

