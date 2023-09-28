Roland DGA's DGSHAPE DWX-42W Plus Chairside Milling Solution Wins the 2023 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award

"It [the DWX-42W Plus] is a truly innovative device that combines cutting-edge technology with ease of use and dependability to help any practice elevate its chairside-milling capabilities." – Jimmy Ruiz, DGSHAPE Americas Dental Business Manager - Roland DGA Tweet this

The DGSHAPE DWX-42W Plus is a next-generation Chairside Milling Solution incorporating technological enhancements that maximize overall efficiency, productivity, reliability, and ease of use. It boasts new features and capabilities that take performance and versatility to a higher level, including a newly designed spindle with a shaft wall that is approximately four times thicker than its predecessor's, expanded material compatibility, and increased milling speed, precision, and quality. Further enhancing the DWX-42W mill's accuracy and versatility is the wide selection of state-of-the-art milling tools available for this device, including ZGB tools for harder materials like Amber® Mill Direct, Powered by Roland DGA or fully sintered zirconia and ZGB2 tools for traditional glass ceramics, hybrid ceramics, and nano-composite materials. Powerful, user-friendly CAM Software, included with the DWX-42W, optimizes workflow by providing a host of useful tools and features, such as a quick mill option that lets you select frequently used materials and start milling quickly, a choice of fast or high-quality milling applications, Multiple Job Setup for significantly reduced milling times, and much more.

"Receiving a Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award is a tremendous honor, as it's based on significant research by top experts within the field who thoroughly analyze and evaluate every aspect of the products under consideration," said Jimmy Ruiz, Dental Business Manager at Roland DGA's DGSHAPE Americas. "We're thrilled, but not surprised, that the DWX-42W impressed the judging panel. It's a truly innovative device that combines cutting-edge technology with unsurpassed ease of use and dependability to help any practice elevate its chairside-milling capabilities."

For more information on the Cellerant Best of Class Awards and the 2023 award winners, visit https://www.cellerantconsulting.com/best-of-class-technology-2023. To learn more about the DWX-42W Plus wet dental mill or the complete DGSHAPE line of dental products and accessories, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/products/dental/dwx-series.

About Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation and its subsidiary, DGSHAPE. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers, engravers, photo impact printers and CNC milling machines. DGSHAPE Americas is the Roland DGA dental business group dedicated to the DGSHAPE line of products, most notable as a market leader in dental milling machines.

