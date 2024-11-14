Roland DGA's DGSHAPE DWX-53DC Dental Milling Solution Receives 2024 WOW! Award from JDT Magazine

"The unsurpassed efficiency of the DWX-53DC is matched only by its outstanding reliability and ease of use. Users will be thoroughly impressed with this machine's unique ability to optimize productivity, precision, and predictability." – Lisa Aguirre, Roland DGA Dental Marketing Manager Post this

Upgraded, more robust user-replaceable Spindle with 3x the tool gripping power of previous models for increased efficiency.

New single-flute 4 mm tool (designed exclusively for the DWX-53D series mills) allows for faster roughing of PMMA applications.

Built-in, fully integrated webcam enables unattended milling by providing real-time 24-hour remote monitoring from any location, on any connected device.

Automatic disc-changer with 50% faster exchange for 24-hour milling capacity and capabilities.

Advanced 90°+ milling capabilities with included Open-Edge adapter accessory that reproduces 100% of your design. Ideal for milling large full-arch and highly esthetic cases.

Automatic Pressure Control – eliminates manual air control adjustments by changing air volume based on material data via the CAM software.

Automated Eco-System promotes clean milling and reduces machine maintenance with the included dedicated extraction unit and connection cable.

"We are thrilled that JDT has recognized the DGSHAPE DWX-53DC as a 2024 WOW! Award winner," said Roland DGA's Dental Marketing Manager, Lisa Aguirre. "Everything about this cutting-edge- device has been designed to provide dental labs with a faster, more robust, cleaner dry milling solution. The unsurpassed efficiency of the DWX-53DC is matched only by its outstanding reliability and ease of use. Users will be thoroughly impressed with this machine's unique ability to optimize productivity, precision, and predictability."

The DGSHAPE DWX-53DC is available for purchase through Roland DGA authorized resellers. To learn more about the DWX-53DC, visit http://www.rolanddga.com/DWX-53DC. For more information on the complete line of DGSHAPE dental milling solutions, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dental.

About Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation and its subsidiary, DGSHAPE. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers, engravers, photo impact printers and CNC milling machines. DGSHAPE Americas is the Roland DGA dental business group dedicated to the DGSHAPE line of products, most notable as a market leader in dental milling machines. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dental.

About Roland DG Corporation

With the purpose of "To Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide," Roland DG Corporation strives to bring new opportunities to society through digital solutions that make it easy for anyone to create things. The company's inkjet printers and printer/cutters are widely used in a variety of visual communication fields, including signage and interior decoration. In the digital fabrication field, our inkjet printers, cutting machines, and 3D digital fabrication tools enable the personalization and customization of items tailored to individual customer needs. By adopting a high-mix, low-volume, on-demand approach, Roland DG aims to create new applications. Recently, Roland DG has further expanded the digital transformation frontier. The company provides a cloud-based service to enhance customers' printing operations and profitability and a cloud-based production improvement solution offering the expertise of its proprietary production support system for small and medium-sized manufacturers. To learn more about DGSHAPE Corporation, visit https://www.dgshape.com.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA Corporation; Roland DGA Corporation