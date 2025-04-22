Roland DG's TrueVIS XP-640 Printer with TH Inks Now Approved for 3M™ MCS™ Warranty Program

"The 3M™ MCS™ Warranty Program adds even more reliability and value to our customers' businesses." – Ryugo Nimura, President of Global Sales and Marketing - Roland DG Corporation Post this

Boasting newly developed staggered printheads, data control advancements for high-speed printing, and a host of cutting-edge efficiency and convenience features, the XP-640 combines blazing fast print speeds with unrivaled TrueVIS image quality and color. The combination of the XP-640 with 3M's durable graphic media and laminating films enables the production of high-quality, long-lasting sign graphics that stand up to harsh outdoor environments.

Ryugo Nimura, President of Roland DG's Global Sales and Marketing Division, said, "Since the XP-640's launch in January, it has received acclaim from sign and graphic professionals, especially those whose clients require large output volumes and demanding deadlines. The 3M™ MCS™ Warranty Program adds even more reliability and value to our customers' businesses. We will continue to develop and provide attractive solutions to contribute to our customers' creativity and business growth."

To learn more about the 3M™ MCS™ Warranty Program, visit http://www.3m.com/graphicswarranties. For more information on the TrueVIS XP-640, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/XP-640. To learn more about the complete Roland DG product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.

*The warranty will be applied to the graphics produced by the certified stores of 3M™ MCS™ Warranty Program.

*3M and MCS are the trademarks of 3M company.

About 3M

3M believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

About Roland DG Corporation

With the purpose of "To Empower Creativity and Excitement Worldwide," Roland DG Corporation strives to bring new opportunities to society through digital solutions that make it easy for anyone to create things. The company's inkjet printers and printer/cutters are widely used in a variety of visual communication fields, including signage and interior decoration. In the digital fabrication field, our inkjet printers, cutting machines, and 3D digital fabrication tools enable the personalization and customization of items tailored to individual customer needs. By adopting a high-mix, low-volume, on-demand approach, Roland DG aims to create new applications. Recently, Roland DG has further expanded the digital transformation frontier. The company provides a cloud-based service to enhance customers' printing operations and profitability and a cloud-based production improvement solution offering the expertise of its proprietary production support system for small and medium-sized manufacturers.

About Roland DG Americas

Roland DGA serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution, and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, interior design, personalization, and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.

