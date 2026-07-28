Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. Earns Baltimore Magazine's Best Roofing Company Award for the Second Consecutive Year

"Winning this award for a second consecutive year means so much to our family and our entire team. Roland Slate was built on the belief that quality craftsmanship, honesty, and treating every home as if it were our own and to know that our community recognizes that commitment is truly humbling." Post this

"Winning this award for a second consecutive year means so much to our family and our entire team. Roland Slate was built on the belief that quality craftsmanship, honesty, and treating every home as if it were our own and to know that our community recognizes and values that commitment is truly humbling." Said owner Brittany Rich.

This latest recognition adds to a growing list of accomplishments for Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. In addition to back-to-back Best Roofing Company awards from Baltimore Magazine, the company has also been recognized nationally on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500, an annual ranking of the country's leading remodeling firms. These honors reflect years of consistent growth, strong customer relationships, and a dedication to delivering quality work on every project.

While the company remains deeply rooted in Baltimore, Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. continues to build on its momentum by expanding its presence throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. As part of that growth, the company is placing an increased focus on high-end residential roofing, custom exterior renovations, and complex historic restoration projects that require specialized craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Whether restoring a century-old slate roof, installing custom copper details, or completing a premium roofing system for a newly constructed luxury home, Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. continues to invest in the people, training, and technology needed to deliver exceptional results while maintaining the personal service the company has become known for.

"Since becoming fully licensed in Washington, D.C. in 2025, we've been honored to bring Roland Slate's reputation for craftsmanship and integrity to some of the region's most distinguished homes. Expanding into the nation's capital has been a natural extension of who we are. We're proud to be trusted by homeowners who value quality, preservation, and attention to detail." Said owner John Rich.

As Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. looks ahead, the company remains focused on the values that have guided it since 1989: treating every home with care, standing behind its work, and continually raising the standard for residential roofing and exterior restoration. Winning Baltimore Magazine's Best Roofing Company award for the second year in a row is both a celebration of the team's hard work and motivation to continue delivering an outstanding experience for homeowners across Maryland and the Washington, DC region.

About Roland Slate Service Co., Inc.

Founded in 1989, Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. is a family-owned roofing and exterior restoration contractor serving Baltimore, Maryland, the surrounding counties, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company specializes in slate roofing, copper roofing, cedar shake, tile, asphalt shingles, historic restoration, masonry, chimney repair, gutters, and premium exterior renovations. Known for its "Old Fashioned Craftsmanship for the Modern Generation" philosophy, Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. combines traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to provide an exceptional customer experience.

Media Contact

Brittany Rich, Roland Slate Service Co., Inc., 1 410-532-9097, [email protected], https://rolandslate.com/

SOURCE Roland Slate Service Co., Inc.