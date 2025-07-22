Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. Named Baltimore Magazine's 2025 Best Roofing Company

"We are so grateful and proud of the team we've built here at Roland Slate...We will be expanding our award winning customer service and craftsmanship beyond the Baltimore area to include Washington, DC! We're projected to achieve this milestone by the end of Summer 2025." -Brittany Rich, Co-Owner Post this

Now in its 36th year of operation, Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. has become a trusted name for both roofing and exterior restoration services. The company works on a wide range of home types, including historic residences that require precise preservation work.

Reflecting on the company's dedication to this specialized craft, John Rich, co-owner of Roland Slate Service Co., Inc., shared, "From a young age I've always been intrigued by historical architecture which fueled my passion for historic roofing systems. Upholding the highest level of craftsmanship and being a steward to the home has become second nature and instilled in my core values."

A History of Family Ownership and Preservation Of Values

Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. was founded in 1989 by Wayne Roland. His vision for the company was simple: offer honest work, use quality materials, and treat each home with care. From those early days working one house at a time, the company has grown to become one of the region's most recognized roofing contractors.

In 2021, leadership transitioned to Wayne's daughter, Brittany Rich, and her husband, John Rich. Both Brittany and John began working in the business in 2008. After years of learning the trade from the ground up, they stepped into their roles as co-owners with a shared mission. Their goal has been to continue honoring the company's original values while building a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Under Brittany and John's leadership, Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. has embraced modern roofing technologies and digital project management tools to improve their processes. From using drone inspections to streamline estimates to adopting software that keeps clients updated in real time, the company continues to evolve while staying true to its core values.

"Over the years we've recognized the evolving industry and look for ways to better the overall Roland Slate experience," Brittany Rich expressed. "Customers love our new modern day conveniences such as our new customer portal providing access to project photos, documents, and communication features. We've updated our processes to ensure a smooth, efficient project, beginning to end. All while maintaining the personable and friendly approach our customers know and love."

The company's guiding phrase, "Old Fashioned Craftsmanship for the Modern Generation," reflects that approach. It is also one of the reasons customers continue to recommend Roland Slate and why readers selected the company as their top choice this year.

Recognition Beyond Baltimore

This local honor comes on the heels of national industry recognition. In 2023 and 2024, Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. made its first appearance on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 List. The annual list recognizes the largest and most successful remodeling firms in the country.

The company was recognized not only for its financial performance, but also for its reputation, longevity, and ability to adapt to changes in the home improvement space. The recognition reflected years of consistent work and a focus on both quality and customer experience.

Services That Go Beyond Roofing

Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. offers more than roofing replacement and repair. The company is known throughout Baltimore for its expertise in materials like slate, asphalt shingles, copper, cedar shake, and Spanish tile. This wide range of knowledge is especially important in neighborhoods with older homes, many of which require specialized restoration methods and techniques.

Looking Ahead

This recognition from Baltimore Magazine signals a continued path of growth for Roland Slate Service Co., Inc. Under the leadership of Brittany and John Rich, the company is investing in team development, streamlining internal systems, and exploring ways to serve more homeowners without sacrificing personal service.

As the company looks to the future, its foundation remains the same. Roland Slate is committed to craftsmanship, community, and creating a strong customer experience at every step.

Co-owner Brittany Rich shared what this next chapter means for the company. "We are so grateful and proud of the team we've built here at Roland Slate! Thanks to this amazing team and exponential growth, we are happy to announce this exciting news! We will be expanding our award winning customer service and craftsmanship beyond the Baltimore area to include Washington, DC! We're projected to achieve this milestone by the end of Summer 2025."

