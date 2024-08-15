On the one hand, today's regulatory environment appears to place obstacles in the way of companies seeking to capitalize on the promise of big data. But savvy business leaders understand the critical role of data privacy in data analysis. Post this

The author then offers several best practices designed to address these challenges while building quality datasets for powerful data analytics.

"On the one hand, today's regulatory environment appears to place obstacles in the way of companies seeking to capitalize on the promise of big data. But savvy business leaders understand the critical role of data privacy in data analysis," emphasized Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Role of Data Privacy in Data Analysis Critical to Proactive Business Strategy."

Preserving Data Privacy a Business Imperative

"Privacy laws such as HIPAA, SOX, the California Consumer Privacy Act, and GDPR impose strict guidelines for data privacy with stiff penalties for noncompliance. However, proactive businesses recognize that ensuring data privacy carries benefits beyond achieving regulatory compliance. It can even enhance the quality of data analytics."

Challenges Can Obscure the Role of Data Privacy in Data Analysis

"While most business leaders understand the importance of data privacy, maintaining that privacy during analysis presents challenges. Data privacy regulations continually evolve, and navigating numerous privacy laws across different jurisdictions can prove daunting."

Best Practices for Maintaining Data Privacy

"Make sure to collect data in a transparent manner. This involves clearly communicating what data you are collecting and how you will use it. It involves obtaining informed consent from individuals before gathering their data. And it involves providing ways for individuals to review, correct, and delete their information."

"Collect only the data necessary for the intended analysis. Once collected, limit the use of personal data to the purposes the data subject has consented to. And retain data only as long as necessary for the specified purpose."

Strategic Information Governance Builds Data Privacy

Implementing a strong information governance framework plays an essential role in enhancing data privacy and security. Partner with information governance experts to tap into the tools and expertise needed to build data value while preserving the privacy of those who entrust their data with you.

