Rolen Road Church of Christ Launches New Website to Improve Communication to Reynoldsburg, Etna, Pataskala, and Blacklick Residents. Rolen Road Church of Christ has been part of the Reynoldsburg community for many decades now, but wanted to bring awareness of the services that the church provides by launching a new website.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rolen Road Church of Christ has officially launched its new website, https://rolenroadchurch.com/, aimed at improving communication and accessibility for church members and residents of Reynoldsburg and the surrounding communities, including Etna, Pataskala, and Blacklick.

The redesigned site provides streamlined access to worship times, ministry information, online sermons, prayer request submissions, and event announcements. Built with mobile compatibility and accessibility in mind, the site ensures that users can easily stay connected from any device.

"This new platform gives us the opportunity to stay connected with our community in a more effective and consistent way," said one of the elders, Nelson Moorhead. "Whether someone is seeking spiritual resources, looking for a place to worship, or just wants to learn more about who we are, this website helps bridge that gap."

As part of the churches of Christ, Rolen Road Church of Christ holds to the principles of New Testament Christianity, striving to follow biblical teaching in all aspects of worship and daily life. The new website reflects that mission, providing scriptural resources, faith-based study tools, and accessible information for those seeking to know more about Christ and His church.

The church sees the website as an extension of its mission to serve and uplift others. In addition to digital sermons and event information, the site highlights opportunities for service, including food drives, childrens ministry, and an active womens ministry that provides a sewing ministry to benefit Nationwide Children's Hospital. These outreach efforts are central to the church's work in Reynoldsburg and in neighboring communities such as Etna, Pataskala, and Blacklick.

Leaders at Rolen Road Church of Christ emphasized that the website is not just a digital tool but a reflection of the church's commitment to transparency and accessibility. Visitors can now learn about the church's beliefs, leadership, and history at their own pace, creating a welcoming first step for those who may be exploring faith or searching for a church home.

Among churches of Christ in the Central Ohio region, Rolen Road Church of Christ aims to stand out not only for its sound teaching but for its strong community connections. The church encourages visitors from across Reynoldsburg, Etna, Pataskala, Blacklick, and beyond to explore the new site and discover opportunities to grow in faith and service.

Rolen Road Church of Christ is a Bible-centered congregation and part of the churches of Christ, located in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. The church is committed to worship, spiritual growth, and community service, welcoming individuals and families from Reynoldsburg and neighboring communities including Etna, Pataskala, and Blacklick.

