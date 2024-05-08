ROLINC Staffing & Search Awarded "Best Places To Work" By Denver Business Journal

We couldn't be more thankful for the team members that make ROLINC such a positive place to work. They truly take our culture and values to heart and set out to make a difference daily. Post this

"We couldn't be more thankful for the team members that make ROLINC such a positive place to work," stated CEO Adrian Dominguez. "Each one of our employees exemplifies our core values of humility, integrity, passion, empathy, and resilience. They truly take our culture and values to heart and set out to make a difference daily."

ROLINC celebrates its team members' successes with weekly employee highlight emails, weekly team celebration meetings, Employee of the Quarter awards, Employee of the Year awards, and more. The employees are also advocates for one another through publicly celebrating one another's success on LinkedIn and in the community.

The company offers a robust training program for the fundamentals of each discipline found in staffing – from marketing to recruiting, interviewing, screening, onboarding, employment law, payroll, client management, and beyond.

ROLINC has a strong focus on each individual's strengths and abilities, rather than a typical corporate career track, so each employee experiences custom guidance on their desired career advancement.

"Each person on our current leadership team started at the ground level with our company and has grown exponentially," shared CEO Adrian Dominguez.

As a core focus in 2024, the company has made a commitment of time and resources to develop not only their corporate brand, but also each team member's personal brand through thought leadership. Each member on the team is provided with expertise, tools, and industry connections to provide value to their audience.

Denver Business Journal published an in-depth profile of ROLINC Search & Staffing as a Best Places to Work award recipient on May 3.

About ROLINC Staffing:

ROLINC Staffing & Search provides targeted talent solutions for manufacturing, construction, technology, finance, technologies industries, and beyond for both staffing and direct-hire needs. From skilled trades professionals to executive office talent, ROLINC has specialized recruiting teams to make the right connections. The organization's core focus is to make a difference, improve lives, and build long-term relationships to connect the right people with the right opportunities.

With a rich 30+ year history of adapting to market needs for the betterment of their community, ROLINC serves employers and candidates across the United States, with offices in Aurora, Englewood, Longmont, Fort Collins, Castle Rock, and soon-to-open Colorado Springs, Colorado. Learn more about ROLINC Staffing at https://www.rolinc.com/.

