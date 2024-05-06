ROLINC Staffing & Search Expands Service Offerings Nationwide

ROLINC's core focus is to make a difference, improve lives, and build lasting relationships to connect the right people with the right opportunities nationwide. Post this

With a rich history of adapting to market needs for the betterment of clients and job seekers, ROLINC's business expansion positions them to support growing organizations within all 50 states for staffing, temp-to-hire, and direct hiring. Industries of focus include manufacturing, construction, technology, finance, and beyond. Roles of focus include skilled trades, operational leadership, executive, sales, marketing, etc.

For current partners, ROLINC's expanded offerings open the opportunity for sister facilities, upcoming projects, and plans for expansion into different regions and states.

"Companies and job seekers who have yet to partner with our team can now receive support coast-to-coast," stated Director of Staffing Operations Alexis Brady. "We are honored to provide an experience that makes our partners feel valued from start to finish."

About ROLINC Staffing:

ROLINC Staffing & Search provides targeted talent solutions for manufacturing, construction, technology, finance, technologies industries, and beyond for both staffing and direct-hire needs. From skilled trades professionals to executive office talent, ROLINC has specialized recruiting teams to make the right connections. The organization's core focus is to make a difference, improve lives, and build long-term relationships to connect the right people with the right opportunities.

With a rich 30+ year history of adapting to market needs for the betterment of their community, ROLINC serves employers and candidates across the United States, with offices in Aurora, Englewood, Longmont, Fort Collins, Castle Rock, and soon-to-open Colorado Springs, Colorado. Learn more about ROLINC Staffing at https://www.rolinc.com/.

Media Contact

Adrian Dominguez, ROLINC Staffing & Search, 1 303-364-5300 x201, [email protected], https://www.rolinc.com/

SOURCE ROLINC Staffing & Search