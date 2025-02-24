Rollbacks vs. Workplace Reality: 88% Say DEI Efforts Have Tangibly Improved Diversity

Workers insist DEI initiatives have made a lasting impact, with 87% reporting greater inclusivity and diversity in leadership.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of ongoing rollbacks in corporate DEI programs, a survey from MyPerfectResume®, a leading resource for resume and career advice, has revealed that 88% of U.S. workers think DEI initiatives have improved workplace diversity. The February 2025 Impact of DEI Initiatives survey, with over 1,000 respondents, also found that 87% of employees report that their DEI efforts have positively impacted inclusivity, and 95% say these initiatives have directly improved their personal work experience.

Despite continued debates over the future of workplace diversity programs, these findings make one thing clear—DEI efforts are shaping company culture, increasing representation and addressing challenges underrepresented employees face.

Key Findings:

88% of employees say overall company diversity has improved due to DEI initiatives.

87% believe DEI efforts have increased diversity in leadership.

95% say DEI initiatives have positively impacted their personal work experience.

79% have observed positive changes in company culture due to DEI efforts.

74% feel their DEI programs effectively address challenges for underrepresented employees.

"The data is undeniable—DEI programs are not just a corporate checkbox, they are driving real, measurable change in workplaces," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume. "Employees overwhelmingly recognize the impact of these initiatives, from greater diversity in leadership to improved workplace culture. Yet, despite their success, DEI programs are being unfairly scrutinized—not because they aren't working, but because some leaders are too quick to fold under external pressure."

Targeted Support: DEI's Impact on Workplace Culture

Beyond increasing representation, DEI initiatives are also transforming workplace culture and addressing key challenges:

79% of employees say company culture has improved due to DEI efforts.

74% believe their company's DEI initiatives effectively address challenges faced by underrepresented groups

Cultural Shifts & Inclusivity: What's Working?

DEI programs are fostering a more inclusive workplace:

79% of employees say company culture has become more inclusive.

74% feel their employer's DEI initiatives address key barriers for underrepresented groups.

Transparency & Leadership: Employees See DEI Programs Delivering Real Impact

Employees recognize that DEI programs are not just initiatives on paper—they are actively shaping workplace culture in meaningful ways. Companies are measuring progress, keeping employees informed and ensuring DEI remains a priority.

89% of companies conduct internal DEI surveys or assessments.

76% say leadership communicates about DEI progress.

77% say DEI progress reports are shared.

Leadership Accountability: Metrics and Reviews Provide Oversight

Employees recognize that leadership is actively held accountable for DEI efforts through measurable metrics and performance reviews.

72% say leadership is held accountable through measurable metrics and performance reviews.

23% feel accountability could be improved.

What Companies Have Done to Improve Workplace Inclusivity

Organizations are implementing a variety of strategies to foster inclusivity:

47% have support groups for employees with shared identities or experiences.

47% provide manager training to foster inclusive teams.

45% implement mentorship and career guidance programs.

45% focus on diverse hiring efforts.

39% offer bias reduction training for employees.

37% conduct pay equity reviews to ensure fair compensation across all employees.

"HR teams and DEI professionals have spent years crafting thoughtful, impactful programs that are making a real difference for employees," Escalera added. "The data proves it: DEI efforts are increasing representation, fostering inclusion, and improving company culture. The real challenge isn't the effectiveness of these programs—it's whether leadership has the conviction to stand by them."

To view the full report and more information, please visit https://www.myperfectresume.com/career-center/careers/basics/dei-impact or contact Nathan Barber, public relations specialist, at [email protected].

Survey Methodology

The findings were obtained by surveying 1,096 U.S. employees on February 3, 2025. The Pollfish survey included a mix of multiple-choice, scale-based, and open-ended questions to assess the perceived impact of DEI efforts on workplace diversity, leadership, and company culture.

About MyPerfectResume

MyPerfectResume is the leading resource for resume advice and expert customer care to help professionals elevate their career with the perfect resume. Created to take the hassle out of resume-writing, the user-friendly program offers professionally crafted templates, expert tips, step-by-step guidance, and valuable career advice to effortlessly create an outstanding resume, CV, and cover letter. Since 2013, MyPerfectResume has helped more than 15 million job seekers create their perfect resumes and has been featured in Forbes, CNBC, and more. Stay connected with MyPerfectResume's latest updates on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Media Contact

Nathan Barber, MyPerfectResume, (206) 900-2989, [email protected], https://www.myperfectresume.com/

SOURCE MyPerfectResume