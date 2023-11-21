Rolling Out and Lexus Collaborate to Create an Immersive Generative AI Audio Experience

"We are excited to work with Lexus to create the Rolling Out AI Music Lab to accelerate the adoption of generative AI using music, which we've found to be a universal cultural language and vehicle for self-expression," said Munson Steed, CEO, and founder of Rolling Out. Post this

The new seven-passenger Lexus TX uses cutting-edge technology to power a new level of personalization and multimedia enjoyment

With the Rolling Out AI Music Lab, Lexus and Rolling Out collaborated to bring this experience to life creating a platform that enables everyone to experience the magic of generative music creation. This launch begins an important dialogue about co-creation and generative AI and how it can be harnessed to explore a new future with endless possibilities, where artists and curious creatives work together to develop music that expands beyond today's current genres.

"We are excited to work with Lexus to create the Rolling Out AI Music Lab to accelerate the adoption of generative AI using music, which we've found to be a universal cultural language and vehicle for self-expression," said Munson Steed, CEO, and founder of Rolling Out. "The First-Ever Lexus TX, with its third row and integrated technology that functions as an extension of the driver, highlights third dimension thinking and infinite possibilities available to creators today engaging with AI."

The DJs will launch a 12-song playlist with the culmination of these new sounds to be celebrated in two cities: Atlanta and Los Angeles. As a part of this multi-city tour, the DJs will share the AI with celebrity friends and guests during these two VIP activations in the aforementioned cities

The rise of generative AI in music has the potential to democratize music creation and make it accessible to everyone, regardless of their music skills or experience. At launch, the Rolling Out AI Music Lab will be available to consumers to generate music across a number of genres, including hip hop, lo-fi, and electronic dance music (EDM). The Rolling Out AI Music Lab's features include analyzing rhythm, melody, and harmony patterns in existing music compositions across every genre of music over the last fifty years without touching or interacting with any copyrighted music.

In addition to quickly generating new music using natural language prompts, the AI Music Assistant was created to help artists. Through the AI Music Assistant within the Rolling Out AI Music Lab users will be able to customize and create studio-quality tracks by adding instruments, discovering new chord progressions, and adding beats and loops. As part of the collaboration with Lexus, the Rolling Out AI Music Lab will also feature unique tracks that can be modified and changed in real-time and a playlist that will only be available within our music lab.

About Rolling Out

Rolling Out is an African American owned Entertainment and Media company with a trusted and influential voice in the community. Rolling Out develops contemporary content on topics of Lifestyle, Entertainment, Music, Health, Beauty, and Business. We take pride in owned content surrounding multiple topic verticals to facilitate engagement amongst a community of millennial leaders. www.rollingout.com. The Rolling Out AI Music Lab uses AI composition technology that is powered by a unique Rolling Out dataset, which was created by several of today's top DJs, producers, creators, songwriters, and artists. Once users sign in, they have access to hundreds of instruments to help them create note sequences, shift their pitch, and easily add effects to perfect their sound.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers

