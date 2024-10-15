Rolling Out Relief: Operation Homefront and CSX Ease Housing Burden for Veterans With 26-State Surprise

"We know housing costs have become particularly burdensome for military families, so we're excited to partner with Operation Homefront to extend this assistance to well-deserving families across our service area," says Bryan Tucker, CSX Vice President of Stakeholder Engagement and Sustainability. Post this

The alignment of this consistently growing need with Operation Homefront's impactful programming, and the CSX Pride in Service community investment commitment to connect service members with the resources they need, when they need it, gave rise to the Rolling Out Relief campaign.

"I think the majority of Americans would agree it is a national tragedy when a military family, who has done so much to secure the freedoms we enjoy daily, experiences the realization that a short-term financial hardship has turned into a long-term struggle that will derail their hopes of a more secure future," says Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray, Jr., CEO of Operation Homefront. "I am thrilled that Joe Hinrichs and the entire CSX team share our commitment to helping this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens in their time of need. As enthusiastic partners in this innovative Rolling Out Relief campaign, we are honored to be able to play a role in helping alleviate some of their financial challenges and giving them a real opportunity to thrive in the communities – OUR Communities – they have worked so hard to protect."

Upon learning that she was selected to have a month of housing costs covered by this campaign, a 20-year Navy veteran and single mother of five responded through tears, "Thank you so, so much. You are a blessing to our family right now. I've been behind on my mortgage payment, and this will give me an opportunity to be on time next month... I am so grateful. This is the best news ever."

The majority of CSX financial funding for Operation Homefront has been directed toward Operation Homefront's Critical Financial Assistance, which is designed to provide the short-term financial help needed to get military families back on stable footing. In 2023 alone, that program fulfilled 817 rent and mortgage assistance requests totaling more than $1.5 million.

"We know housing costs have become particularly burdensome for military families, so we're excited to partner with Operation Homefront to extend this assistance to well-deserving families across our service area," says Bryan Tucker, Vice President of Stakeholder Engagement and Sustainability. "Our Pride in Service initiative offers a tangible way to express gratitude to military families for their service on behalf of all Americans. This Rolling Out Relief program is designed to help ease in-the-moment financial burdens, so that military families can focus on getting back on track."

CSX has partnered with Operation Homefront since 2018, providing more than $7 million in funding for the organization's programming which seeks to build strong, stable, and secure military families.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About CSX: CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at http://www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formally known as Twitter, (http://twitter.com/CSX).

