ROMA Foundation Continues "Giving Poverty the Boot," Working to Raise $2.4 Million in 2024 to Change the Lives of Thousands of Children Globally

"This is just one example of the tangible difference ROMA Foundation continues to make," said ROMA Boots Founder Samuel Bistrian. "ROMA Boots merges fashion with philanthropy to give poverty the boot. Our goal is to serve those living in poverty and create a culture of empowerment. We're asking for help from individuals and businesses to assist us in reaching this year's goal by becoming advocates themselves and purchasing our boots. Additionally, a percentage of all sales funds educational initiatives and job opportunities worldwide."

Proudly wearing the moniker "America's Favorite Rain Boots," ROMA was founded in 2010 by Bistrian, a man who was deeply moved by the plight of children in his home country of Romania. He was determined to find a way to provide durable shoes to protect them from diseases and inclement weather conditions. He crossed paths with TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie during his time in retail and was inspired by his philanthropic efforts, realizing what path he wanted to pursue to start ROMA Boots.

Bistrian chose to design all-natural rain boots for their practicality for adults and children with a rubber outsole and quick-dry knitted cotton lining to keep feet comfortable and warm. He added various colorful designs to uplift wearers with a fashionable outlet and break out of the cycle of poverty, raising funds and awareness for self-improvement opportunities in employment and education in the countries served.

ROMA Foundation has partnered with humanitarian organizations such as the Red Cross, Convoy of Hope, Peace Corps, World Vision, and other notable nonprofits to facilitate the distribution of aid and boots.

"Our team of passionate philanthropists who are motivated by love and have a keen desire to make a difference in the lives of children on a global scale," added Bistrian. "We can't do this alone and are dedicated to doing all we can to help those in need, equipping them with the skills to overcome hardships and foster a culture of empowerment while providing essential footwear."

For more information and to donate, visit http://www.romabootspoverty.org.

About Roma Boots:

ROMA Boots is a social enterprise based in Dallas, Texas. ROMA merges fashion with philanthropy by selling high quality rain boots and donating a pair for each pair sold. ROMA's mission is to 'give poverty the boot' by bringing children from around the world, hope, love and lasting change through aid and education. For every pair of boots sold, a new pair is donated to a child in need. Additionally, a percentage of all sales proceeds fund educational initiatives in countries where the boots are donated. ROMA Boots was founded in 2010 by Romanian-born Samuel Bistrian who wanted to help children in his home country of Romania.

About the Founder:

Samuel Bistrian received his first pair of handed-down rain boots when he was six years old and living in a small village in Transylvania. When he was eight years old, the Communist regime fell, and his family moved to America in search of opportunity. After finishing college Bistrian worked in retail for Neiman Marcus. He often pondered ways to combine his love of fashion and philanthropy. After meeting TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie at Neiman Marcus in 2009, he was inspired to start ROMA Boots.

