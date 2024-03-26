ROMTech and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to the PortableConnect® At-Home Rehab System for VA, DoD

"We know we have the perfect product when we get nothing but 100% positive patient feedback. Even then, we won't stop innovating and working closely with patients to continue seeking out ways to refine our services even more," - Steve Siegel, President of ROMTech. Post this

As ROMTech's SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. ROMTech is now live on the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and GSA Advantage. Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.

"Recovery from an orthopedic surgery can be daunting and isolating. We really believe in the value of ROMTech's PortableConnect technology as a way to keep the patient active throughout their recovery and connected to his or her care team. This is particularly important for the Veteran community, who are more likely to require major surgeries like knee replacements as a result of injuries sustained during their service. Lovell is thrilled to add this product to our portfolio," said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.

"We know we have the perfect product when we get nothing but 100% positive patient feedback. Even then, we won't stop innovating and working closely with patients to continue seeking out ways to refine our services even more," Steve Siegel, President of ROMTech.

About ROMTech

Fundamentally, ROMTech is about helping patients get better faster within the comfort of their own home, and the prescribed PortableConnect is key to the success in ROMTech's part of doing just that. With a fruitful initial rollout and numerous physicians continuing to sign up to be a part of the revolution in recovery, ROMTech will continue to be a part of the changing landscape of orthopedics and medicine nationwide. Visit https://romtech.com/.

About Lovell Government Services

Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at http://www.lovellgov.com

Media Contact

